T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as England beat Bangladesh in yet another show of dominance

Today at 7:05 PM
England defeated Bangladesh by 8 wicketsat the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Wednesday to register their second consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. After restricting Bangladesh for 124/9, England chased the easy target on the back of an exquisite fifty from opener Jason Roy.
After two wins in two matches, the Eoin Morgan-led side continues to top the Group 1 table consisting of Sri Lanka (at second), Australia (third), South Africa (fourth), and West Indies (fifth). The second consecutive defeat has pushed Bangladesh to the bottom.
Talking about the match, Bangladesh won the toss and after opting to bat first, lost three early wickets in the form openers Liton Das (9), Mohammad Naim (5), and experienced Shakib Al Hasan (4). Moeen Ali scalped the wicket of both the openers, while Woakes grabbed the wicket of Shakib.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim played another fighting knock of 29-ball 30, stitching a 37-run partnership with captain Mahmudullah, who scored 19 runs of 24. Liam Livingstone scalped the wickets of both the senior batsmen with his leg break bowling.
Nurul Hasan (16), Mehedi Hasan (11), and Nasum Ahmed (19*) chipped in with small but vital contributions to help Bangladesh post 124/9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pacer Tymal Mills cleaned up England's tail to finish with figures of 3 for 27 in 4 overs.
England had no problem chasing the target after Jason Roy and Jos Buttler (18) gave their side a flying start. The duo partnered for 39 runs in just 29 balls before Buttler was caught by Naim off Nasum Ahmed's bowling.
Playing in his 50th T20I, Jason Roy brought up his seventh fifty in the format and departed after scoring 61 runs off just 38 balls. His glittery knock included 5 fours and 3 sixes. Dawid Malan (28* off 25) and Jonny Bairstow (8*) hit the remaining 13 runs after Roy's departure. The second dominant win for the Three Lions came in just 14.1 overs.
Look at this
October 27, 2021
Really dominant
Good stuff from England so far. Two banana skin opponents brushed aside with ease, which is all you can do. On to some bigger tests now! #ENGvBAN #T20WorldCup— Ben Jones (@PTBenJones) October 27, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, this is Jason Roy for you
Jason Roy looking like he’s just won some knock off aftershave in the pub raffle. #ENGvBAN pic.twitter.com/hiXwRmd2t6— Jamey Kemp (@jaykay1980) October 27, 2021
A sensational performance from England
Surely we can’t keep saying batting units are “just not turning up” against us and we should be talking more about Morgan’s tactical genius and a clear World number 1 bowling attack in this format? We are sensational with the ball and in the field! #ENGvBAN #T20WorldCup— 𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕓𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕕 🏴 (@AndyBranton84) October 27, 2021
Hard to be a Bangladesh fan right now
Bangladesh…after back to back losses 😂— Simran Kaur (@kaursimran_ind) October 27, 2021
#ENGvBAN pic.twitter.com/vNprt6VmxF
Special mention
Moeen Ali continues his form with the ball 💛🦁— Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) October 27, 2021
3 Overs | 18 Runs | 2 Wickets#ENGvBAN #WhistlePodu #T20WorldCup https://t.co/MhVCsTpIKJ pic.twitter.com/VyyZYNAfcl
England's very own Guddu bhaiya
#ENGvBAN Moeen Ali u r amazing pic.twitter.com/IN4vD990uk— Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) October 27, 2021
Gotta feel for them truly
Bengali tigers in this World cup #T20WorldCup #ENGvBAN #bangladesh pic.twitter.com/y7S9N7Sfpn— 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) October 27, 2021
Solid stats
- Beat WI by 6 wickets last week— jennifer (@jennife74834570) October 27, 2021
- Beat BAN by 8 wickets today
This is the first time England have won both of their first two matches in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup edition.#ENGvBAN #T20WorldCup
Meanwhile the other players on the England bench
“When’s it my turn?” #ENGvBAN pic.twitter.com/mzGBlXqv2l— Jamey Kemp (@jaykay1980) October 27, 2021
