    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as England beat Bangladesh in yet another show of dominance

    England defeated Bangladesh to register their 2nd consecutive win at T20 World Cup 2021

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as England beat Bangladesh in yet another show of dominance

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:05 PM

    England defeated Bangladesh by 8 wicketsat the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Wednesday to register their second consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. After restricting Bangladesh for 124/9, England chased the easy target on the back of an exquisite fifty from opener Jason Roy.

    After two wins in two matches, the Eoin Morgan-led side continues to top the Group 1 table consisting of Sri Lanka (at second), Australia (third), South Africa (fourth), and West Indies (fifth). The second consecutive defeat has pushed Bangladesh to the bottom. 

    Talking about the match, Bangladesh won the toss and after opting to bat first, lost three early wickets in the form openers Liton Das (9), Mohammad Naim (5), and experienced Shakib Al Hasan (4). Moeen Ali scalped the wicket of both the openers, while Woakes grabbed the wicket of Shakib. 

    Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim played another fighting knock of 29-ball 30, stitching a 37-run partnership with captain Mahmudullah, who scored 19 runs of 24. Liam Livingstone scalped the wickets of both the senior batsmen with his leg break bowling. 

    Nurul Hasan (16), Mehedi Hasan (11), and Nasum Ahmed (19*) chipped in with small but vital contributions to help Bangladesh post 124/9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pacer Tymal Mills cleaned up England's tail to finish with figures of 3 for 27 in 4 overs. 

    England had no problem chasing the target after Jason Roy and Jos Buttler (18) gave their side a flying start. The duo partnered for 39 runs in just 29 balls before Buttler was caught by Naim off Nasum Ahmed's bowling. 

    Playing in his 50th T20I, Jason Roy brought up his seventh fifty in the format and departed after scoring 61 runs off just 38 balls. His glittery knock included 5 fours and 3 sixes. Dawid Malan (28* off 25) and Jonny Bairstow (8*) hit the remaining 13 runs after Roy's departure. The second dominant win for the Three Lions came in just 14.1 overs. 

