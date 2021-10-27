T20 World Cup 2021 | Talks about my batting form funny as I have hardly played any cricket, says David Warner

Australia opening batsman David Warner has downplayed the concerns on his batting form saying that he has hardly played cricket in recent times. Warner had a horrible time with the bat in the recently concluded IPL 2021 and his poor form continued against South Africa as he got out for 14 runs.

Warner hasn’t played enough cricket between the two phases of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ongoing showpiece event. His batting form took a dip during the IPL as he could only score 195 runs in eight games at a meagre average of 24.37. He was dropped from the playing XI twice during the tournament. His poor form continued in the warm-up games of the T20 WC as he scored 0 and 1 against New Zealand and India respectively. In his side's first match, in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, against South Africa on October 23, the 35-year-old departed after scoring 14 runs.

Meanwhile, Warner said that the talk around his form is funny and he has not played many games in the recent few months.

"I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny," Warner told reporters.

"I laugh at the matter because at the end of the day I’ve played hardly any cricket.

"The IPL, for example, I had two games and then basically wanted to give all the other youngsters a crack and what-not."

The 35-year-old added that the practice pitches haven't done him any favours as those surfaces have been in use for the last 12 weeks. The hard-hitting batsman added that he has been training on the synthetic games to get back his timing and rhythm.

"These practice wickets for example have been up and about for close to 12 weeks now," he said.

"So training is quite difficult on them as well considering that the wickets are quite good at the moment.

"At the moment I’m training on synthetic wickets, some polished concrete to get timing and rhythm and moving my feet, so that’s helping me.

"I think Finchie did the same thing the other day," the 35-year-old added.

Australia will play next against Sri Lanka on Thursday, October 28 in Dubai. Both teams have won their first game in the Super 12 round and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum.