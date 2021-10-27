Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: 4 Mumbai players test positive for Covid-19

The Mumbai team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), was hit by the Covid-19 crisis as four of its players tested positive for virus and had to be withdrawn from the squad. Ajinkya Rahane will be seen leading Mumbai, while Prithvi Shaw will play the role of his deputy in the tournament.

It has also been learnt that Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has made replacements for the four COVID-19 infected players and their names will be announced soon. "Four players from the senior team have tested positive, they are Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki and Sarfaraz Khan," a well-placed source told PTI on condition of anonymity. "We are conducting Rapid RT-PCR (of the players named as replacements) and their reports will come soon and accordingly they will join the team. We are also conducting the RT-PCR test of the other squad members," the source said. Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group B, will play their league matches of the domestic T20 tournament in Guwahati beginning November 4. They start their campaign against Karnataka.