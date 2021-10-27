Sourav Ganguly steps down as ATK Mohun Bagan Director to avoid conflict of interest

ATK Mohun Bagan is a Kolkata-based Football club owned by RPSG chairperson Sanjiv Goenka and co-owned by Ganguly and Utsav Parekh. As the company has acquired the Lucknow-based franchise in IPL, Ganguly decided to step down as ATK Mohun Bagan's Director to avoid further allegations and conflict. The former India captain confirmed to Cricbuzz that he has relinquished his position.