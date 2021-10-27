IND vs PAK | 'Fixer ko sixer, chal dafa ho ja', says Harbhajan Singh in heated Twitter exchange with Mohammad Amir

In a heated Twitter exchange with ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir on Tuesday, Harbhajan Singh reminded the 29-year-old of the time when he was involved in the infamous Spot-fixing scandal at Lord's in August, 2010. Amir had started the banter, teasing Harbhajan over India's defeat against Pakistan.

Pakistan registered their first-ever T20 World Cup win against India on Sunday and won the match by a crushing 10-wicket margin at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Several Pakistan cricketers had been mocking Harbhajan Singh for his prediction ahead of the match in which he had asked the arch-rivals to "give a walkover". Shoaib Akhtar was one of the firsts to take a dig at the off-spinner after Pakistan's win as he wrote, "Haanji? Walk over chahiye tha Harbhajan Singh? (You wanted a walkover?)".

Pakistan fans also had a field day across social media platforms following the Babar Azam-led team's historic win.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir also joined the bandwagon on Tuesday afternoon and wrote, "hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket."

The 41-year-old took his time before posting a video of his famous six off Amir to seal a win against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2010 final.

"Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said," he captioned the video.

Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said 🤣 https://t.co/XqSnWhg9t3 pic.twitter.com/4IuWpPOpF1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Amir was quick to respond with a video of Shahid Afridi smashing Harbhajan all over the park in a Test match. It was at this point that Harbhajan Singh realised that Amir had crossed the thin line between a banter and disrespect. The Punjab-born reminded Amir of the Lord's spot-fixing scandal which has seen the talented but tainted pacer banned from cricket for five years.

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Mohammad Amir, who announced his shock retirement from international cricket at the age of 28 in 2020, did not hold back and wrote the unthinkable for Harbhajan, who is 12-year elder to him and is still active in the IPL.

"lagi pichware pe @harbhajan_singh k bhago bhago LALA aya hai."

For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

The 'Twitter war' ended after the following tweet from Harbhajan Singh.

For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021