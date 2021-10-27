ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | India should be wary of New Zealand's enthusiasm, says Zaheer Khan

Ahead of India’s fixture against New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai, Zaheer Khan has stated that the Men in Blue should be cautious about Black Caps’ enthusiasm. Both India and New Zealand lost their opening fixture against Pakistan, and will be eyeing their first win at the T20 World Cup 2021.

India had a disappointing start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, as they suffered a 10-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture. The Men in Blue lost their first-ever World Cup match against the neighbors, and they will next face New Zealand in their second match at the T20 World Cup. The Kane Williamson-led side also started off their campaign with a 5-wicket defeat against the Babar Azam-led side on Tuesday in Sharjah.

Both India and New Zealand, who lost their opening fixtures against Pakistan, will be looking forward to clinching their first win in the Super 12 stage when they face each other on Sunday, October 31 in Dubai. However, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has stated the Virat Kohli-led side should be wary about New Zealand’s enthusiasm on the field. He further lauded the fighting spirit shown by the New Zealand bowlers and fielders in the match against Pakistan.

“One thing is sure is that New Zealand wants to win every match and have great enthusiasm.

"Yes, the Pakistan result didn't go their way, but the fight that they showed was brilliant. They didn't score many runs in the first innings, but the effort that they put in the bowling and fielding, states that they never ever lose their hope. And India should be wary about it," Zaheer Khan told, reported HT.

Speaking further on the match between India and New Zealand, Zaheer khan stated that Virat Kohli and his men should retain the momentum before it is too late. He further termed the encounter as a ‘do or die one’.

"We all know that if India plays to their potential, no team will find it easy to stand against," Khan said, before adding, "it is always important for a side to catch up the winning momentum at the earliest, especially in the World Cup. This time India have lost their first match and should make sure it isn't too late. The next game against New Zealand is a do or die one," Zaheer said.

India are pooled in Group 1 alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Namibia, Afghanistan, and Scotland.