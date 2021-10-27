ICC men's T20I rankings | Virat Kohli and KL Rahul slip, Mohammad Rizwan jumps three places

Today at 4:55 PM
Despite scoring a half-century against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, Indian captain Virat Kohli has dropped to the fifth position in the ICC T20I batsman rankings. India’s trusted opener KL Rahul, who managed to score only three runs against the arch-rivals, has slipped to the eighth position.
The ICC men's T20I rankings were issued on Wednesday, and Indian captain Virat Kohli (725 rating points) has dropped to the fifth position despite his 57 off 49 balls against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. In-form KL Rahul (684), who has came into the T20 World Cup on the back of a sensational IPL 2021 season, has slipped to the eighth position in the rankings.
On the other hand, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has jumped three spots to occupy his career-best ranking of four in the latest rankings. The 29-year-old played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 79 against arch-rivals India on Sunday. South Africa batsman Aiden Markram (743), who scored 40 and 51* against Australia and West Indies respectively at the T20 World Cup has also earned his career-best position as he moved from eighth to third spot in the rankings. Dawid Malan of England and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (820) are static in their positions. Currently, Malan is the world’s No. 1 ranked T20I batsman with 831 points, and Babar holds the second position.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz earned his career-best 12th position after scoring 46 runs against Scotland, and Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim has moved up to 13th position after he notched up a 52-ball 62 against Sri Lanka in their first match in the Super 12s. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, who guided his team to the Super 12 stage has moved to the 37th position and shares the spot along with Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien.
⚡ Big gains for Aiden Markram, JJ Smit— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2021
🔥 Mohammad Rizwan rises to No.4 among batters
All you need to know about the latest rankings 👉 https://t.co/1sQBCW4KB0 pic.twitter.com/WfPp8XBb5I
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who excelled in his side’s historic 10-wicket win over India with three scalps, rose 11 places to 12th position, just two spots behind his career-best ranking. Harris Rauf, who ended with 4/22 against New Zealand in Pakistan’s second match in the Super 12s, gained his career-best 17th position.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan reclaimed his numero uno position in the list of all-rounders. Shakib currently is top wicket-taker with 11 at an average of 6.45 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The 34-year-old also sits third for runs scored with 122 at 29.50.
- Virat Kohli
- Dawid Malan
- Kl Rahul
- Babar Azam
- Gerhard Erasmus
- Shaheen Afridi
- Haris Rauf
- Shakib Al Hasan
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
- Namibia Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.