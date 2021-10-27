ICC men's T20I rankings | Virat Kohli and KL Rahul slip, Mohammad Rizwan jumps three places

On the other hand, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has jumped three spots to occupy his career-best ranking of four in the latest rankings. The 29-year-old played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 79 against arch-rivals India on Sunday. South Africa batsman Aiden Markram (743), who scored 40 and 51* against Australia and West Indies respectively at the T20 World Cup has also earned his career-best position as he moved from eighth to third spot in the rankings. Dawid Malan of England and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (820) are static in their positions. Currently, Malan is the world’s No. 1 ranked T20I batsman with 831 points, and Babar holds the second position.