Haven't announced retirement but my international cricket days are done, says Chris Morris

"There hasn’t been an official retirement because that’s not how I am, but like I said, my international cricket days are done. I am focussing on domestic cricket and giving back to the team as much as I can. I was fortunate to represent South Africa in all 3 formats, I had an opportunity to represent my country. My playing days for South Africa are done. I am not one for announcing things and officially retiring and all of that. They know where I stand, I know where I stand, but my days are done for CSA, I think they know that,” Morris said to Sportskeeda.