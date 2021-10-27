Haven't announced retirement but my international cricket days are done, says Chris Morris

Today at 4:35 PM
Chris Morris has said that he hasn't announced his retirement but is certain that his playing days in international cricket are over and he will now concentrate only on domestic cricket and T20 leagues. Morris also added that he was fortunate to represent South Africa in all three formats
The 34-year-old all-rounder, who was recently seen playing on the IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals, has represented South Africa in 4 Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is. The Pretoria-born last played for South Africa in July 2019 in the ODI World Cup in England.
"There hasn’t been an official retirement because that’s not how I am, but like I said, my international cricket days are done. I am focussing on domestic cricket and giving back to the team as much as I can. I was fortunate to represent South Africa in all 3 formats, I had an opportunity to represent my country. My playing days for South Africa are done. I am not one for announcing things and officially retiring and all of that. They know where I stand, I know where I stand, but my days are done for CSA, I think they know that,” Morris said to Sportskeeda.
The lanky all-rounder also refrained from talking much about CSA's treatment of its senior players, saying that he was content with his life and career. Notably, Chris Morris, Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir were not considered for South Africa's squad for ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. All the three players were part of the IPL 2021 and were well aware of the conditions in the Gulf nation.
"If you had asked me the same question a few months ago, I would have given you a longer answer but right now I am content with my life and my career," he added.
"I had my discussions with whoever I needed to quite a while ago, I haven’t spoken to CSA since then. At the end of the day, how they treated Faf (du Plessis), Immi (Imran Tahir) or me is something they’ve to deal with, there is no way I can comment. I wasn’t a part of the negotiations, I haven’t been spoken to for a year, maybe longer than a year. So can’t really comment on what’s happening, a few stories are coming out, I know which one I can believe. It’s a touchy subject, there are so many different angles to it," he concluded.
Chris Morris has 467 runs and 48 wickets to his name in ODIs, while in the T20Is he has managed to score 133 runs and scalp 34 wickets. From his four matches in the longest format, Morris, who made his South Africa debut in 2012, has 12 wickets.
