Don’t think anyone else other than Rahul Dravid should apply for position of head coach, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Rahul Dravid applying for the role of head coach of the Indian cricket team is just a formality and no one else needs to apply for it. Gavaskar praised Dravid's for his way of functioning at the NCA and said that the 48-year-old is good at administrative duties.
Several media reports have been speculating from the last few days that Rahul Dravid will be the head coach of the Indian cricket team after Ravi Shastri’s tenure ends with the national team after T20 World Cup 2021. In the latest interview, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that Dravid had met him to talk about the future of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and how to take it forward. He had also said that there is no confirmation regarding his appointment as the head coach of the India team. However, BCCI invited applications for the India head coach from October 17 and it is reported that Dravid has applied for the role.
Dravid has vast experience of working in various administrative roles including coaching. He has coached Under-19 and India A sides from 2016 to 2019. In 2019, Dravid was appointed as the head of NCA. He has helped several junior cricketers to make it to the international stage in his coaching tenure. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar thinks that Rahul Dravid is the most suitable candidate for the role and no one needs to apply anymore.
"Without a doubt. I don't think anyone else even needs to apply anymore. The way he has handled the Under-19 team, given them direction, the manner in which he has worked at the NCA, it just shows his capability… not only inside the ground but out of it as well. He is good at administrative duties too; he has that capability. And that is why I think him applying for the post is just a formality," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.
Another former India player Madan Lal has also echoed the same thoughts, saying that Dravid has a calm demeanour and has several qualities that will help the Indian team.
"Like Sunny bhai mentioned, he already has led India A and Under-19 teams to so many tours and recently even coached the national team in Sri Lanka, so when you start coaching from a junior level, you know the players that have come through the ranks.This is the best thing that has happened. He has graduated from the bottom and there can’t be a better candidate. He has a calm demeanour and has several qualities that will help the Indian team go even higher,” he commented on Sports Tak.
