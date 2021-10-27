Don’t think anyone else other than Rahul Dravid should apply for position of head coach, says Sunil Gavaskar

Several media reports have been speculating from the last few days that Rahul Dravid will be the head coach of the Indian cricket team after Ravi Shastri’s tenure ends with the national team after T20 World Cup 2021. In the latest interview, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that Dravid had met him to talk about the future of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and how to take it forward. He had also said that there is no confirmation regarding his appointment as the head coach of the India team. However, BCCI invited applications for the India head coach from October 17 and it is reported that Dravid has applied for the role.