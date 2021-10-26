WBBL 2021 | WATCH - Kim Garth bowls a record breaking spell of 3-3-0-3

Melbourne Stars captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first on Tuesday, October 26 in Launceston, but the team faced early blows as they lost the wickets of Annabel Sutherland and Lanning in the initial overs. Elyse Villani (52) and Maia Bouchier (31) stitched up a 63-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter fell to Lauren Smith. Notably, none of the other players crossed the double-digit mark. For Sydney Thunders, Issy Wong scalped two wickets, while Samantha Bates, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington, and Lauren Smith clinched one wicket each.