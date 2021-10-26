T20 World Cup | Quinton de Kock pulls out of West Indies clash after CSA directive on taking the knee

Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for the match versus West Indies on Tuesday after CSA unanimously agreed to issue a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by ‘taking the knee’ prior to the start of their remaining World Cup matches.

Directing all players to take the knee, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that different postures taken by players to show their support for the 'Black Lives Matter' has raised concerns.

Notably, the team issued a statement on November 25 last year in which they said they had given themselves three options to show their support for the fight for the BLM - kneel, raise a fist, or stand to attention.

Before T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia, South African players were seen making various gestures. Some knelt and raised a fist, some stood with a raised fist and others stood at attention. However, de Kock has been a notable exception, opting to stand casually with his hands behind his back.

“Concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

“After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given South Africa’s history,” it added.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at toss on Tuesday informed that de Kock made himself unavailable due to "personal reasons".

Quinton de Kock has previously refused to speak on the issue. After hitting 141 not out against the West Indies in a Test match in June, the 28-year-old had said, “I’ll keep my reasons to myself and it is my own personal opinion.

“It is everyone’s decision and no one is forced to do something and that’s the way I see things.”