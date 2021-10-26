T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as umpire Aleem Dar almost escapes ‘double strike’

Today at 6:00 PM
During the match between West Indies and South Africa, Kieron Pollard smashed a ball straight towards Aleem Dar as the on-field umpire removed himself from the trajectory of the shot just on time. Dar once again got away from getting hit when van der Dussen threw the ball back towards the bowler.
After being asked to bat first, West Indies started off slowly, as the South Africa bowlers restricted the run flow in the initial three overs. However, Evin Lewis charged up and accelerated the run rate with his 56 0f 35 balls. Lendl Simmons, who opened the batting with Lewis struggled and managed to score only a 35-ball 16. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard scored 26 off 20 to guide his team to 143/8. For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets in the match.
Aleem Dar 🥶 pic.twitter.com/33nwLghf71— Abdul Hadi 🇵🇰 (@Abdul_Hadi_1) October 26, 2021
they just wanted to kill our boy, aleem dar 😭 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gQoNlVobZi— Arsalan Khattak (@lapulgaprop) October 26, 2021
Aleem Dar is a Vampire.— Stary (@stary_1_0) October 26, 2021
Proved.
Aleem Dar during West Indies batting: pic.twitter.com/YW359nVoVg— Muhammad Taha Alam Khan (@BihaariBaabu) October 26, 2021
Umpire Aleem Dar escaped a serious injury twice in a matter of seconds. Pollard's shot and then Van der Dussen's throw. Good reflexes saved him.— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) October 26, 2021
But that is a superb field placement for Pollard. Want to see more teams doing that.. Have seen in IPL already.#T20WorldCup #SAvWI
Well done Aleem Dar😀— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 26, 2021
📸: Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/B5i8xmXYCg
Would have been a sure short Fatal Strike... Glad that Aleem Dar evaded it just in time...ICC should give umpires some chest pads and some light helmets at least— Abhinandan (@Abhinandan673) October 26, 2021
OH MY GOD. What an effort not just by the catcher but by Aleem Dar to not die. That ball went like a bullet straight down the ground. Pollard is gone for 26 from 20.— 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) October 26, 2021
WI 7-137 (19.2)
FOLLOW LIVE:
👉 https://t.co/m80TjStilZ👈#SAvWI | #WIvSA | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NfjaKWApiV
