T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as umpire Aleem Dar almost escapes ‘double strike’

After being asked to bat first, West Indies started off slowly, as the South Africa bowlers restricted the run flow in the initial three overs. However, Evin Lewis charged up and accelerated the run rate with his 56 0f 35 balls. Lendl Simmons, who opened the batting with Lewis struggled and managed to score only a 35-ball 16. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard scored 26 off 20 to guide his team to 143/8. For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets in the match.