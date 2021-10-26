 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as umpire Aleem Dar almost escapes ‘double strike’

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:00 PM

    During the match between West Indies and South Africa, Kieron Pollard smashed a ball straight towards Aleem Dar as the on-field umpire removed himself from the trajectory of the shot just on time. Dar once again got away from getting hit when van der Dussen threw the ball back towards the bowler.

    During the final over of the match, Keiron Pollard slammed a slow-ball to the straight back cover, and onfield umpire Aleem Dar was lucky enough to react quickly and ducked soon to avoid the ball hitting him. van der Dussen, who took the catch at the deep, threw the ball back, and Dar once again escaped from the strike.

    After being asked to bat first, West Indies started off slowly, as the South Africa bowlers restricted the run flow in the initial three overs. However, Evin Lewis charged up and accelerated the run rate with his 56 0f 35 balls. Lendl Simmons, who opened the batting with Lewis struggled and managed to score only a 35-ball 16. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard scored 26 off 20 to guide his team to 143/8. For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets in the match. 

