    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Quinton de Kock-less South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:23 PM

    After losing their first match against Australia in the Super 12 fixture at the T20 World Cup 2021, the Temba Bavuma-led side registered an impressive 8-wicket win against West Indies on Tuesday in Dubai. Aiden Markram stole the show with his unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, and guided his side to victory.

    After being asked to bat first, West Indies started off slowly, as the South Africa bowlers restricted the run flow in the initial three overs. However, Evin Lewis charged up and accelerated the run rate with his 56 0f 35 balls. Lendl Simmons, who opened the batting with Lewis struggled and managed to score only a 35-ball 16. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard scored 26 off 20 to guide his team to 143/8. For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets in the match. 

    In pursuit of 144 runs without their opener Quinton de Kock, who opted out of the match after CSA directive to take a knee - South Africa faced an early blow as Andre Russell ran out Temba Bavuma (2) in the very first over of the innings, but Reeza Hendricks (39) stood solid at one end and partnered for a 57-run stand along with Rassie van der Dussen. Hendricks fell to Akeal Hosein in the 10th over when the scorecard read 61/2.  van der Dussen, who scored a century against Pakistan in the warm-up match joined hands with Aiden Markram and stitched up an 83-run stand to guide South Africa to their first victory in the Super 12 stage. van der Dussen remained not out and scored a 51-ball 43, whereas  Markram smashed an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, which included two boundaries and four sixes.

    South Africa will next face Sri Lanka on Saturday, 30 October in Sharjah.

