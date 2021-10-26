T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Quinton de Kock-less South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets

In pursuit of 144 runs without their opener Quinton de Kock, who opted out of the match after CSA directive to take a knee - South Africa faced an early blow as Andre Russell ran out Temba Bavuma (2) in the very first over of the innings, but Reeza Hendricks (39) stood solid at one end and partnered for a 57-run stand along with Rassie van der Dussen. Hendricks fell to Akeal Hosein in the 10th over when the scorecard read 61/2. van der Dussen, who scored a century against Pakistan in the warm-up match joined hands with Aiden Markram and stitched up an 83-run stand to guide South Africa to their first victory in the Super 12 stage. van der Dussen remained not out and scored a 51-ball 43, whereas Markram smashed an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, which included two boundaries and four sixes.