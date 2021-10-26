T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Quinton de Kock-less South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets

Today at 8:23 PM
After losing their first match against Australia in the Super 12 fixture at the T20 World Cup 2021, the Temba Bavuma-led side registered an impressive 8-wicket win against West Indies on Tuesday in Dubai. Aiden Markram stole the show with his unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, and guided his side to victory.
After being asked to bat first, West Indies started off slowly, as the South Africa bowlers restricted the run flow in the initial three overs. However, Evin Lewis charged up and accelerated the run rate with his 56 0f 35 balls. Lendl Simmons, who opened the batting with Lewis struggled and managed to score only a 35-ball 16. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard scored 26 off 20 to guide his team to 143/8. For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets in the match.
In pursuit of 144 runs without their opener Quinton de Kock, who opted out of the match after CSA directive to take a knee - South Africa faced an early blow as Andre Russell ran out Temba Bavuma (2) in the very first over of the innings, but Reeza Hendricks (39) stood solid at one end and partnered for a 57-run stand along with Rassie van der Dussen. Hendricks fell to Akeal Hosein in the 10th over when the scorecard read 61/2. van der Dussen, who scored a century against Pakistan in the warm-up match joined hands with Aiden Markram and stitched up an 83-run stand to guide South Africa to their first victory in the Super 12 stage. van der Dussen remained not out and scored a 51-ball 43, whereas Markram smashed an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, which included two boundaries and four sixes.
South Africa will next face Sri Lanka on Saturday, 30 October in Sharjah.
25 balls fifty for Aidan Markram. He scores 50* runs from 25 balls including 2 fours and 4 Sixes against West Indies in the Run Chase. Brilliant. #WIvSA— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 26, 2021
Rvd held his nerve and Markram played a solid innings as well,does this mean Westindies are almost out? #WIvSA— Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) October 26, 2021
The CPL was the worst thing to happen to West Indies cricket. Players are over performing against sub par players. This gives them a false sense of decency.— Stef Khan (@Stef_Khan) October 26, 2021
West Indies won two out of three T20 World Cups from 2012-16 (getting to the semi-finals in 2014) and changed the way T20 is played forever - both with the bat and the ball.— Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 26, 2021
Now, they're virtually out after two games of the 2021 WC: the end of the first international T20 dynasty
March 31st, 2016 : Lendl Simmons smashed an unbeaten 82 off 51 as West Indies chased down 192 vs India in the semis of WT20 in Mumbai— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) October 26, 2021
5 years & 7 months later
Simmons played one of the worst knocks in T20 WCs. He scored 16 off 35 balls in what is a must win game for Windies pic.twitter.com/4Le5qbSn8T
West Indies players going from IPL to world cup: pic.twitter.com/E5RKQXFoJy— Rajasthani Memer 4.0 (@Memes_Raj) October 23, 2021
West Indies batsmen talking to each other in dressing room :#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/Ht3wWWUcXT— Aniket Gholap 🇮🇳 (@TheAniketGholap) October 23, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Aiden Markram
- Rassie Van Der Dussen
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- West Indies Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.