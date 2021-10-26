T20 World Cup 2021 | Our team also sees batting performance as a concern, says Kagiso Rabada

In reply, Australia also had a terrible start as they lost three wickets at the score of 38 runs. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell stitched a partnership of 42 runs for the fourth wicket before Smith was dismissed by Anrich Nortje. Australia managed to chase down the target of 119 with two balls to spare, thanks to Marcus Stoinis (24 not out) and Matthew Wade (15 not out). Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada said that the last thing the team can do is to keep bickering on and on about the batting performance.