T20 World Cup 2021 | India still favourites to win the title, need to trust their talent, says Brett Lee

After India suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, Brett Lee has stated that the Men in Blue are still favourites to win the T20 World Cup 2021. The former Australian pacer further added that India needs to trust their talent in order to excel in the upcoming matches.

Pakistan handed a resounding 10-wicket defeat to India on Sunday in Dubai, and claimed their first-ever win in the World Cups against the Men in Blue. The Virat Kohli-led side is considered as one of the strong contenders to win the T20 World Cup 2021, but the defeat against Pakistan opened doors for debate among fans and experts regarding India’s future in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Brett Lee reckoned that India are still favourites to win the title, and they can come back stronger if they trust their talent. He further backed Virat Kohli, and stated that the Indian captain showed the right intent with the bat against Pakistan.

"Relax, take it easy, take a breath in and it will all be okay. If they trust their ability and instinct, trust their talent, they will be okay. Maybe an India-Australia final somehow," Lee told ANI.

"I guess the only person who stood out for India was Virat Kohli, hitting a beautiful fifty and there was a time when Afridi bowled and he smacked him down the wicket for a six. To me, that showed right intent.

"KL Rahul failed and that happens. He had come off the Orange Cap in the IPL, but a bit of extra pace, which he wasn't used to probably in the IPL, (got the better of him). The Pakistan bowlers have got some extra pace, but I still have India as favourites," he added.

Speaking on the match between India and Pakistan, the former Australian pacer stated that the Babar Azam-led side displayed a dominant performance against the neighbors. He further added that India had the right playing XI, but it was not good enough to outplay Pakistan.

"Look, in hindsight maybe (India could have played three spinners); but Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, those types of guys are quality fast bowlers. If they can't get the job done, who can? They had the right team, but you have to give credit to Pakistan as they played out of their skin,"

India will next face New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 in Dubai.