T20 World Cup 2021 | I am sure both the teams will play in the right spirits, believes Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson believes that his team and Pakistan will play their Super 12 game with the right spirits. The New Zealand vs Pakistan clash has created a lot of drama since the Kiwis abandoned their tour of Pakistan right before the start of the first ODI citing security threats.

In September, the New Zealand team decided to cancel the limited overs tour of Pakistan citing security threats. Interestingly, New Zealand stayed in the country for a few days and the cancellation raised a lot of eyebrows in the cricket fraternity across the globe. Meanwhile the Kiwi skipper said that the match will be played in the right spirits and Pakistan will be well supported.

"I know the team that were there were very much looking forward to the occasion and playing cricket over in Pakistan, and it was a real shame that it wasn't able to go ahead.

"But there are also a lot of good relations within the two teams. Over the years they've played a lot against each other, and a number of players have played with each other as well.

"I'm sure it'll be played in the right spirit, but no doubt Pakistan will be well supported, as they always are here in the UAE," Williamson said.

The 31-year-old last month had said that he hoped the sudden pullout doesn’t have a lasting impact.

"They were obviously over there, ready to go to the ground. It is a sudden thing that happened. I certainly hope there is no lasting impact from it because it is a special place for cricket to be and there have been a lot of strides forward to see cricket go back into Pakistan and play there safely. We have seen that happen on a number of occasions, so hopefully, there is plenty more cricket there to come," Williamson was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.

Both the teams will play each other on Tuesday, October 26 in Sharjah. Pakistan won their first game against their arch-rivals India on Sunday. On the other hand, New Zealand lost both of their warm-up games.