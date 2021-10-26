T20 World Cup 2021 | Brotherhood between India and Pakistan players inspired me a lot, says Matthew Hayden

Today at 2:50 PM
After Pakistan registered a 10-wicket victory against India on Sunday in Dubai, Matthew Hayden has stated that the sportsmanship displayed by the players of both teams inspired him a lot. Hayden further added that it was beautiful to see the cricketers showing brotherhood after the match.
Pakistan registered a record-breaking 10-wicket win, and claimed their first-ever World Cup victory against India on Sunday in Dubai. However, after the match, the players of both teams were seen having friendly interactions. The pictures and videos of Pakistan players spending time with India’s mentor MS Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli went viral on social media soon after the match.
Meanwhile, Matthew Hayden, who serves as the batting consultant for the Babar Azam-led side, praised the sportsmanship shown by the Pakistan and India players after their first game in the marquee event. The former Australian opener further added that it was overwhelming to see the display of brotherhood between the two sides. He also stated that the players of India and Pakistan set an example for how people should be treated as well.
“The thing that inspired me the most out of the performance was the fantastic sporting brotherhood,” Hayden said in a video message from Dubai.
“That’s the role of sport, so it’s beautiful to see those moments where MS Dhoni is holding court with a few of the (Pakistan) players and Virat Kohli and (Rizwan), you know, in brotherhood, joining hands after there was heated battles in the middle,” he added.
Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander were appointed as Pakistan's batting consultant and bowling consultant respectively after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down from their roles.
Pakistan will next face New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26 in Sharjah.
