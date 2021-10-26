Ruturaj Gaikwad named Maharashtra captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Maharashtra, who are pooled in group A will play their league matches in Luknow, and will start their campaign against Tamil Nadu. Naushad Sheikh has been appointed as vice-captain of the team after Rahul Tripathi failed to recover from his groin injury sustained during the playoffs in IPL 2021. Experienced campaigner, Kedar Jadav has also been included in the squad, despite his poor run in T20 cricket in the past.