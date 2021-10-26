Reports | Hardik Pandya's shoulder injury not serious, likely to be available for New Zealand match

Today at 4:08 PM
After being hit by a Shaheen Afridi slower bouncer on Sunday, Hardik Pandya had sustained a shoulder injury and he was taken to the hospital for the scans during Pakistan’s batting innings. According to PTI, the scan reports are out and Hardik is expected to be available for New Zealand clash.
In the match against Pakistan which India lost by 10- wickets on Sunday, Ishan Kishan had fielded throughout the match in place of Hardik Pandya, who managed 11 off 8 after India were asked to bat first.
"Yes, Hardik's scan reports have come and the injury is not very serious. Also the fact that there is a six-day gap between two games gives him enough time to recuperate," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"But obviously, the medical team would wait and watch as to how he shapes up during the training sessions," he added.
The official added that the medical has adopted the wait and watch approach. India will play next against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 which might be enough for the 28-year-old to recover.
Pandya's place in India squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 has been under the scanners due to the lack of his bowling fitness. The all-rounder last rolled his arms against Sri Lanka in July and did not even bowl once in the second leg of IPL 2021. Pandya also kept himself away from bowling duties during the two warm-up matches which India played ahead of the Super 12 round.
However, Virat Kohli has backed the Mumbai Indians star and believes that he would be bowling a couple of overs in the later phase of the tournament.
India have Shardul Thakur as a possible replacement option for Hardik in case the all-rounder doesn't play against New Zealand. Thakur, who was earlier kept in the reserve list of players, was added to the 15-man squad after replacing Axar Patel.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.