Rahul Dravid formally applies for India head coach’s post on deadline day

Rahul Dravid , one of greatest batsmen in the game of cricket, is all but certain to to be the Indian cricket team ’s next head coach. Notably, current coach Ravi Shastri 's tenure is set to end with India's campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.

“Yes, Rahul has formally applied today as it’s the last day of the deadline. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have already applied. His application was just a formality,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

"If he wants to apply, he will apply, the process has to happen. For now, he is the coach of NCA and I believe NCA has a big role to play in Indian cricket. I have spoken to him earlier about this as well and he was not that interested and I feel the situation is still the same. He has asked for some time, let's see what happens," the BCCI president had added.