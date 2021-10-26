Mohammed Shami is a star and one of the best bowlers in world, says Mohammad Rizwan after pacer faces online abuse

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has lent his support to Mohammed Shami, who has been abused online by a section of fans for his bowling figures of 3.5-0-42-0 against the arch-rivals on Sunday. Rizwan in his tweet called Shami a star and one of the best bowlers in the world.

Mohammed Shami was bowling the 18th over of the match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday when Mohammad Rizwan blasted two fours and a six to help Pakistan seal the deal with 10 wickets and 13 balls remaining.

As soon as Pakistan won that match following that expensive over from Shami, the 31-year-old was viciously attacked online.

Facebook on Monday said it quickly introduced measures to remove the abusive comments, some of them outrageously vile, against the cricketer.

Also, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal and RP Singh have called the entire episode shocking and rallied behind the Uttar Pradesh-born.

In a heartwarming gesture, Shami on Tuesday got support from none other than Mohammad Rizwan. The 29-year-old has called Shami " a star" and one of the best bowlers of the world.

"The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world. Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em," he has tweeted.

The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world



Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/3p70Ia8zxf — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 26, 2021

The loss against Pakistan was India's first at the World Cups. Also, it was India's maiden defeat by a 10-wicket margin in T20Is. The Virat Kohli-led side next face New Zealand on October 31.