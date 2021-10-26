IPL | Staggering amount of money for new teams shows cricket is 2nd most popular sport, says Shane Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne said that the massive bidding for the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams only shows the rise in popularity of cricket across the globe. Notably, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will join the remaining eight teams in the next edition of the cash-rich league.

On Monday, the BCCI announced the successful bidders for the new IPL teams who will join the league in 2022 and make it a 10-team affair once again.

RPSG Group came up with a winning bid of a whopping INR 7090 crore and picked Lucknow as its home base. CVC Capital, former owners of Formula One, came up with the second-highest bid of INR 5625 crore and opted for Ahmedabad during Monday's bidding in Dubai. RPSG Group also owned the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise between 2016 and 2017.

Following the massive bidding for the two teams, Australia legend Shane Warne has congratulated the new franchise owners and declared cricket the second biggest sports on the planet.

"Wow ! Congratulations to both of the new franchise owners. Staggering amounts of money for each team & shows why cricket has become the 2nd most popular & biggest sport on the planet. $932 & $692 million dollars (USA). Well done to @SGanguly99 & everyone at the @BCCI on the @IPL," Warne said.

The BCCI also announced on Monday that there will be 74 matches in IPL 2021 and each team will play 7 home games and as many away games.