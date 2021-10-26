IPL 2022 | We are not surprised by the high bidding amount for two new IPL teams, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has said that the BCCI is not surprised by the bidding amount for the two new IPL teams i.e Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The Lucknow team was acquired by the RP Sanjiv Goenka group for 7090 crores and the Ahmedabad team was acquired by the CVC Capital Partners for 5625 crores on Monday.

The RPSG previously owned Rising Pune Supergiants for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 as they were added alongside Gujarat Lions in the IPL after the suspension of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals due to spot-fixing in 2015. Both the teams, Pune and Gujarat were disbanded ahead of the 2018 season as Rajasthan and Chennai were re-inducted into the tournament. A total of 10 parties participated in the bidding on Monday, October 25, at the Taj Dubai. The bidders were allowed to choose from Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Guwahati, and Indore, to base their team in. The Lucknow and Ahmedabad based franchisees will join the existing eight teams i.e Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Ganguly said that the IPL is a big brand and was extremely happy that Indian cricket is moving forward.

"We were not surprised actually, this (IPL) is a big brand and we are extremely happy that Indian cricket is moving growing forward. That is what is important for us. Congratulations to Sanjeev and CVC for being number one and number two but we look at Indian cricket and that's what our job is. The more Indian cricket prospers, the better it is," Ganguly replied to ANI query.

The former India skipper added that every penny goes back to Indian cricket.

"All the money goes back to the Indian cricket. That's what we are here for, we want Indian cricket to go forward and it has gone long way forward in the few years. This is the 14th season of IPL and the brand has grown and I think it is a great sign for us," the former India skipper added.

IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel said that all the nine bidders were qualified.

"We had nine bidders, all of them were qualified."

"CVC group quoted 5,625 crores for Ahemadabad and 5,116 crores for Lucknow. RP Goenka ventures quoted 7,090 crores for Ahemadabad, For Indore 4,790 and for Lucknow 7,090 crores."

The IPL 2022 will consist of 10 teams and will have 74 matches. A mega auction will be conducted for the 2022 season.