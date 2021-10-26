IPL 2022 | IPL is the most powerful aspect of game now, says Michael Vaughan on addition of two IPL teams

Michael Vaughan has said that the IPL is the most powerful aspect of the game now and it is inevitable that the fans will watch more matches and longer tournaments. Vaughan’s comments came right after the two new teams i.e Lucknow and Ahmedabad were announced on Monday, October 25 in Dubai.

The RP Sanjiv Goenka group acquired Lucknow-based franchisee for 7090 crores while CVC Capitals Partners won the bid for the Ahmedabad-based team and acquired it for 5625 crores. The PSG Group previously owned Rising Pune Supergiants for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 as they were added alongside Gujarat Lions in the IPL after the suspension of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals due to spot-fixing in 2015. Both the teams, Pune and Gujarat were disbanded ahead of the 2018 season as Rajasthan and Chennai were re-inducted into the tournament. The Lucknow and Ahmedabad based franchisees will join the existing eight teams i.e Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Vaughan tweeted that the IPL is the most powerful thing in cricket now, with two teams acquired on a huge amount.

"With the 2 new franchises going for huge numbers it's now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of game now .. It's inevitable that we will see more games & longer tournaments. #IPL," tweeted Vaughan.

Meanwhile, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that they are happy to welcome the two new teams congratulating RPSG group and Irelia Company.

"The BCCI is happy to welcome two new teams from the next season of the Indian Premier League. I would like to congratulate RPSG Ventures Ltd & Irelia Company Pte Ltd for being successful bidders. The IPL will now go to two new cities in India viz in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation, and it reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem," Ganguly had said.

The IPL 2022 will consist of 10 teams and will have 74 matches. A mega auction will be conducted for the 2022 season.