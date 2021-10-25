T20 World Cup 2021 | Scotland have a chance to push Test claims at T20 WC 2021, reckons Calum MacLeod

Scotland batsman Calum MacLeod has stated that his side have a great chance at the T20 World Cup 2021 to become a full member of the ICC. Scotland won all their three matches in Round 1 to qualify for the Super 12 stage, and are placed alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Namibia and Afghanistan.

Scotland started off thier T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a stunning victory against Bangladesh by six runs. The Kyle Coetzer-led side continued their good run and defeated Papua New Guinea and Oman in Round 1 matches, and remained unbeaten before walking to the Super 12 stage.

Scotland are placed alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Namibia and Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage. With three consecutive victories at the marquee event, Scotland are hopeful of continuing their terrific form against their opponents in the upcoming matches. Scotland, currently an associate side is looking forward to becoming a full member of the ICC by playing quality cricket in the tournament.

Speaking on Scotland’s chances of becoming a full member, Calum MacLeod stated that the team have a great chance of achieving the elite membership, if the team impresses the ICC at the T20 World Cup.

"I think it's hugely significant, not just for the team but for the organization and some of the aspirations that Cricket Scotland have.

"We want to be the leading associate, and we want to push our case to be the next full member,” MacLeod told reporters.

Ireland and Afghanistan were granted Test status in 2017 after thier consistent performances in ICC mega-events. Scotland, who defeated England in a 50-over match three years back, are currently ranked 13 in ODI and 14 in T20I. Speaking further on their upcoming clash against Afghanistan in the marquee event, MacLeod stated that the team will continue thier aggressive cricket, and is hopeful of victory against the Mohammad Nabi-led side.

"I think if you look specifically at the way Afghanistan and Ireland did it, they did it from doing well at World Cups, and I think we've now got five great opportunities to go out and show world cricket what this organisation and the team is about."

"The good thing of having the first round is that we've come in with confidence," he said. "It'll be Afghanistan's first game in the tournament, and we can also go in there and put some pressure on them.

"We'll come and play the aggressive type of cricket we want to play."

Scotland will face Afghanistan on Monday, October 25 in Sharjah.