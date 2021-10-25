T20 World Cup 2021 | Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Kumara and Das were seen indulging in a heated exchange after the latter's dismissal in the sixth over of the match. The Bangladesh opener, who managed to score only a run-a-ball 16, was caught at mid-off off Kumara, who was seen walking towards the batsman to give a send-off. Das reacted aggressively and started a verbal war with the bowler, which led to some shoving and physical contact before the non-striker Mohammad Naim pushed Kumara to get away from the batsman. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Adrian Holdstock had to step in, alongside other Sri Lanka players to calm things down.