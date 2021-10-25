T20 World Cup 2021 | Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Today at 6:36 PM
Sri Lanka bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh opener Liton Das have been fined for breaching ICC's code of conduct. During the Super 12 match between the two teams in Sharjah on Sunday, Kumara and Das were seen indulging in a heated verbal spat after the latter’s dismissal in the first innings.
ICC have fined Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das for breaching the code of conduct, after they were involved in a heated exchange during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match in Sharjah on Sunday. Kumara was fined 25% of his match fee and received 1 demerit point, whereas Das was fined 15% of his match fee and received 1 demerit point.
Kumara and Das were seen indulging in a heated exchange after the latter's dismissal in the sixth over of the match. The Bangladesh opener, who managed to score only a run-a-ball 16, was caught at mid-off off Kumara, who was seen walking towards the batsman to give a send-off. Das reacted aggressively and started a verbal war with the bowler, which led to some shoving and physical contact before the non-striker Mohammad Naim pushed Kumara to get away from the batsman. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Adrian Holdstock had to step in, alongside other Sri Lanka players to calm things down.
“Kumara was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,’” ICC stated in an official release.
“Das was found guilty of breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘Conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game’.
“Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions, which were ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. Kumara and Das both pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
“The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Adrian Holdstock, 3rd umpire Michael Gough and 4th umpire Rod Tucker.”
Bangladesh will play England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, while Sri Lanka will next face Australia in Dubai two days later.
