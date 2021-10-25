T20 World Cup 2021 | I think every player will be utilised in the tournament, believes Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer believes that every player in the 15-member squad will be utilised during the T20 World Cup. Langer added that the team needs to adapt according to the conditions in the Super 12 round across the UAE as they started their campaign with a win against South Africa.

Australia left out left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in their opening game against South Africa on Saturday, October 23 in Abu Dhabi. Glenn Maxwell was included in the team alongside leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Skipper Aaron Finch said in the post match conference that Maxwell was included because of his match-up with David Miller which worked out in the end. Meanwhile, Langer said that he wouldn’t count out the inclusion of Agar in the playing XI.

”There’s no easy answers and we’ll probably just see what happens as the tournament goes on. I think everyone’s going to get used in this tournament,” Langer said.

“With these conditions, we’ve got to adapt as we go. He (Agar) has got such a good record, has been so good for us, so I wouldn’t be counting anything out.”

Langer added that the team selection going forward is going to be tough but the playing XI will be selected according to the conditions as they did in the 2019 World Cup and The Ashes 2019.

“They’re all tough (selection) decisions. There’s no doubt about that,” Langer added.

“We’ve said from day one to the players and we did it in the last World Cup and to a degree in the last Ashes in England, we’ll just look at the conditions, we’ll look at the opposition, we’ll look at the match-ups, and we’ll make the call that we think is right for the team.

“It doesn’t always work out that way, but with all the information we’ve got we’ll work through that.”

The 50-year-old further added that leaving out Ashton Agar was a tough call.

“I can’t emphasise enough how tough it was on Ashton Agar, his numbers are literally outstanding,” he said. “And really tough on Kane Richardson.

“It’s nice to have those selection headaches, but it worked OK yesterday (Saturday).”

Australia will play their next fixture against Sri Lanka on Thursday, October 28 in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka also won their opening game of the Super 12 round against Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday, October 24 in Sharjah.