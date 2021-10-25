T20 World Cup 2021 | Glad to hear that India took a knee to support Black Lives Matter, says Michael Holding

Michael Holding, who has been one of the leading faces of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, was pleased to know that the India cricket team joined the act during the T20 World Cup 2021. The team took a knee before the first ball of the Super 12s clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The Indian team took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, while Pakistan stood with hands on their hearts to show their support at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 24.

"That was communicated to us by the management. The Pakistan team agreed to pay their tribute towards the same cause, and then we accepted our side of things, as well. Yeah, that's how it was decided," Virat Kohli revealed in the post-match press conference.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called it an 'anti-racism gesture'.

Michael Holding was pleased to know that the Indian team took a stand. The legendary West Indies fast-bowler has been a strong critic of the T20 format, and unsurprisingly, didn’t watch the match. He was “glad to know” of the gesture, after he'd got a confirmation from India head-coach Ravi Shastri.

"A couple of people messaged to say that India took the knee and Pakistan put their hands on their hearts which apparently is what they've done consistently in recent times," Holding told Cricbuzz.

"You're right I didn't see it (the game). I was glad to hear and actually messaged Ravi (Shastri, India coach) to confirm what took place."

Apart from being one of the leading figures of the game as a player and later as broadcaster, Holding has been widely acknowledged as the face of the BLM movement ever since his thought-provoking words on the subject last year.

“It’s society that needs fixing,” he would tell the Guardian in a gripping conversation later.

The Jamaican had criticised the England cricket team over their approach to the movement, after they’d taken a knee in an ODI against Ireland in 2020, but stopped thereafter.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that it was willing to be supportive to whoever intends to take a stand against racism.

"It is something we are very supportive of and offered the ability to do it to each team during the event should they wish," an ICC source told Cricbuzz.