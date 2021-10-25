 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Former and present cricketers back Mohammed Shami after pacer faces online abuse

    Mohammed Shami faced online abuse after India's T20 World Cup 2021 defeat to Pakistan

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:44 PM

    Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and other cricketing greats extended their support to Mohammed Shami, after the pacer was subjected to online abuse following India’s defeat to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Leading political figures too, backed the 31-year-old.

    Mohammed Shami faced severe criticism online after India faced their first-ever defeat to Pakistan in World Cup history in Dubai on Sunday. Shami returned 0/43 from 3.5 overs, as Pakistan chased the 152-run target without losing a wicket. Shami's religious identity was targetted extensively on social media plaftorms.

    The 31-year-old has been an integral part of India’s setup across formats, having bagged 355 wickets from 146 international appearances. He was a key feature in India’s run to the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, with 17 wickets at 17.29 and 14 wickets at 13.79 in the respective campaigns. One of the team's most experienced Test cricketer, Shami played a key role in India's run to the World Test Champonship 2021 final.

    Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketing greats extended their support to India’s seasoned speedster.

