T20 World Cup 2021 | Former and present cricketers back Mohammed Shami after pacer faces online abuse

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and other cricketing greats extended their support to Mohammed Shami, after the pacer was subjected to online abuse following India’s defeat to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Leading political figures too, backed the 31-year-old.
Mohammed Shami faced severe criticism online after India faced their first-ever defeat to Pakistan in World Cup history in Dubai on Sunday. Shami returned 0/43 from 3.5 overs, as Pakistan chased the 152-run target without losing a wicket. Shami's religious identity was targetted extensively on social media plaftorms.
The 31-year-old has been an integral part of India’s setup across formats, having bagged 355 wickets from 146 international appearances. He was a key feature in India’s run to the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, with 17 wickets at 17.29 and 14 wickets at 13.79 in the respective campaigns. One of the team's most experienced Test cricketer, Shami played a key role in India's run to the World Test Champonship 2021 final.
Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketing greats extended their support to India’s seasoned speedster.
When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2021
I stand behind Shami & Team India.
The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021
Mohammed Shami has been a stellar performer for India for eight years, playing a significant role in many a victory. He can't be defined by one performance. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans & followers of the game to support @MdShami11 and the Indian team.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 25, 2021
Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about 🇮🇳 of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 25, 2021
We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya 🇮🇳— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 25, 2021
Don't be harsh in your criticism of Indian players please. It was a great record to have but someday this had to happen. Well played Pakistan but India will come back. #INDvPAK— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 24, 2021
Winning and losing is a part of the game. The personal attack on Shami is uncalled for. I stand with #mohammadshami @MdShami11— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 25, 2021
We love you @MdShami11 🇮🇳 #Shami— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 25, 2021
Jo log Mohammad Shami ke baare mein ghatiya baaten kar rahe hain, unse meri ek hi vinanti hai. Aap cricket na dekhen. Aur aapki kami mehsoos bhi nahi hogi. #Shami #355WicketsforIndia.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 25, 2021
#MohammedShami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he wasn’t the only player on the field. Team India your BLM knee taking counts for nothing if you can’t stand up for your team mate who is being horribly abused & trolled on social media.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 25, 2021
Mohammad #Shami we are all with you.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2021
These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them.
