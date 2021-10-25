T20 World Cup 2021 | Former and present cricketers back Mohammed Shami after pacer faces online abuse

The 31-year-old has been an integral part of India’s setup across formats, having bagged 355 wickets from 146 international appearances. He was a key feature in India’s run to the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, with 17 wickets at 17.29 and 14 wickets at 13.79 in the respective campaigns. One of the team's most experienced Test cricketer, Shami played a key role in India's run to the World Test Champonship 2021 final.