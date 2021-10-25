India vs Pakistan | VIDEO - MS Dhoni interacts with Pakistan players including captain Babar Azam

Today at 1:27 PM
Team India mentor MS Dhoni was seen interacting with Pakistan players - Imad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik and captain Babar Azam after the match on Sunday in Dubai. Pakistan registered thier first victory against India in T20 World Cups since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.
Batting first, India managed to score 151/7 at the end of the innings. Virat Kohli became the top scorer for his side with 57 runs off 49 balls. This was the first time he got out against Pakistan in the showpiece event since 2012. Rishabh Pant scored 39 runs off 30 balls and stitched a 53-run stand for the fourth wicket with Kohli. Shaheen Afridi, who was adjudged Man of the Match, scalped the wicket of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli in the match.
In pursuit of 152 runs, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan partnered for an unbeaten 152-run stand, and registered a record 10-wicket victory against India. None of the Indian bowlers looked effective as they couldn't pick even a single wicket and proved expensive. Babar scored an unbeaten 68* off 52 balls with six boundaries and two sixes, whereas Rizwan stroked 79* off 55 balls, which included six fours and three sixes.
However, after the match, Dhoni was seen interacting with the Pakistan cricketers - Imad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, and captain Babar Azam. ICC released a video on their Instagram account.
"This is the true story of India-Pakistan cricket outside all the hype and posturing. #SpiritOfCricket #T20WorldCup," the ICC wrote.
This is sweet! Very sweet! #Dhoni #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/DaCrvsIw55— Rtweets • 𝒮𝒜 ▫️ (@magicaldiarie) October 24, 2021
Notably, Pakistan had lost to India in five T20 World Cup matches including the final of the 2007 edition.
