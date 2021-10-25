India vs Pakistan | VIDEO - MS Dhoni interacts with Pakistan players including captain Babar Azam

Batting first, India managed to score 151/7 at the end of the innings. Virat Kohli became the top scorer for his side with 57 runs off 49 balls. This was the first time he got out against Pakistan in the showpiece event since 2012. Rishabh Pant scored 39 runs off 30 balls and stitched a 53-run stand for the fourth wicket with Kohli. Shaheen Afridi, who was adjudged Man of the Match, scalped the wicket of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli in the match.