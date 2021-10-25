 user tracker image
    India vs Pakistan | Legends react as all-round Pakistan end World Cup drought against India

    India lost a T20 World Cup match for the first time against Pakistan on Sunday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:28 AM

    After losing each of their previous 12 matches to India across ODI and T20 World Cups, Pakistan put on a stellar show to down their sub-continent rivals by 10 wickets in their T20 WC 2021 opener on Sunday. Shaheen Afridi set it up with the ball, before Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan aced the chase.

    Flair, authority, and class - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showcased it all while making easy work of Pakistan’s 152-run chase which was completed with 2.1 overs to spare. Rizwan stroked a 55-ball 79*, while Babar finished 68* off 52 to help the 2009 T20 World Cup champions begin their 2021 campaign with a dominant 10-wicket win.

    Both pace and spin were countered sensibly and were treated with disdain at times by the pair in a partnership that included 12 fours and five sixes.

    Earlier, it was Shaheen Shah Afridi who laid the foundation with the ball, trapping Rohit Sharma leg-before for a first-ball duck, before castling KL Rahul (3). Virat Kohli scored a well-calculated 57, before being undone by Shaheen who returned 3/31.

    Massive for Pakistan 

    Indeed, well said!

    That margin of win 

    HAHAHA! OMG 

    Making history and breaking records 

    Inshallah! Boys played well 

    Big win for Pakistan 

    Don't worry India, happens 

    Proud fans 

    Dominating win from Pakistan 

    cool

