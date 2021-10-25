India vs Pakistan | Legends react as all-round Pakistan end World Cup drought against India

Today at 9:28 AM
After losing each of their previous 12 matches to India across ODI and T20 World Cups, Pakistan put on a stellar show to down their sub-continent rivals by 10 wickets in their T20 WC 2021 opener on Sunday. Shaheen Afridi set it up with the ball, before Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan aced the chase.
Flair, authority, and class - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showcased it all while making easy work of Pakistan’s 152-run chase which was completed with 2.1 overs to spare. Rizwan stroked a 55-ball 79*, while Babar finished 68* off 52 to help the 2009 T20 World Cup champions begin their 2021 campaign with a dominant 10-wicket win.
Both pace and spin were countered sensibly and were treated with disdain at times by the pair in a partnership that included 12 fours and five sixes.
Earlier, it was Shaheen Shah Afridi who laid the foundation with the ball, trapping Rohit Sharma leg-before for a first-ball duck, before castling KL Rahul (3). Virat Kohli scored a well-calculated 57, before being undone by Shaheen who returned 3/31.
Well done Pakistan. Wonderful effort to win this in style and get off the mark.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2021
What a way to end their World Cup jinx against India. Afridi struck the early blows to set up the game for Pakistan, and the openers left nothing to chance. Excellent batting from Babar & Rizwan. India have plenty of work ahead, but have the pedigree to bounce back quickly.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2021
Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green… #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad #T20WorldCup— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021
Haanji? Walk over chahiye tha @harbhajan_singh ? pic.twitter.com/6XSc5cpcPp— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 24, 2021
Well played Pakistan.— Inzamam ul Haq (@Inzamam08) October 24, 2021
Ma sha Allah, such a dominant victory against India. One game at a time, in sha Allah. #PAKvIND #Alhumdulillah pic.twitter.com/uhLONuI4j7
Congrats @TheRealPCB .. that is what you call hammering the favourites .. Incredible display .. Well done .. #indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 24, 2021
Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021
Give credit where it’s due. Pakistan played better today. It was a complete team effort. As for India nothing is lost there is still time to learn from these mistakes and move forward. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 24, 2021
Same celebration, same side, new result. Well done my boys 💚#PAKvIND #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰#T20WorldCup https://t.co/xndLcPdNfS— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 24, 2021
Many congratulations to #TeamPakistan and Pakistani fans throughout the world on such a great start of our #T20WorldCup campaign.Brilliant performances from @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak @iShaheenAfridi . Excellent captaincy by @babarazam258 today.— Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) October 24, 2021
Good luck in the coming matches. pic.twitter.com/KxSvRSTiIA
