India vs Pakistan | India should play Pakistan every year for three T20Is at a neutral venue, says Kevin Pietersen

Until Sunday, Pakistan had only won one match against India in a major ICC event, however, their overall record against the arch-rivals is better. In 59 Tests, Pakistan has won 12, lost 9 and drawn 38. In ODIs, both teams have played 132 games out of which Pakistan has won 73 and India have won 55. Although, in T20Is India has better record over their arch-rivals as India have won six out nine games and lost two and one ended in tie.