India vs Pakistan | India should play Pakistan every year for three T20Is at a neutral venue, says Kevin Pietersen

Today at 2:01 PM
Kevin Pieteren has said that India and Pakistan should play a bilateral series consisting three T20I matches with each other at a neutral venue. Pietersen’s suggestion came right after Pakistan registered a 10-wicket victory over India -their first against Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup.
India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral series since December 2012 when Pakistan toured India for two T20Is and three ODIs. Both the teams have been confined to play each other only in ICC events and Asia Cups due to the political turmoil between the two nations. Meanwhile Pietersen suggested that both the teams should play each other and the winning price must be USD 15 million.
"IDEA: India should play PAK every year in 3 T20s at a neutral venue over a 5 day period! 15 man squads, $15M purse for the winning team. Cities/countries/broadcasters would queue up to have that week every single year," tweeted Pietersen.
IDEA:— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 25, 2021
India should play PAK every year in 3 T20s at a neutral venue over a 5 day period!
15 man squads, $15M purse for the winning team!
Cities/countries/broadcasters would queue up to have that week every single year!
Until Sunday, Pakistan had only won one match against India in a major ICC event, however, their overall record against the arch-rivals is better. In 59 Tests, Pakistan has won 12, lost 9 and drawn 38. In ODIs, both teams have played 132 games out of which Pakistan has won 73 and India have won 55. Although, in T20Is India has better record over their arch-rivals as India have won six out nine games and lost two and one ended in tie.
Fans will be subjected to another India-Pakistan classic if the two teams qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 final on November 14. If not, the neighbours are most probably going to face each other next at the Asia Cup 2021 in Sri Lanka.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.