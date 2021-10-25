IND vs PAK | VIDEO - Babar Azam's father gets emotional after Pakistan's historic win vs India in T20 World Cup 2021

Today at 10:33 AM
Babar Azam on Sunday became the first Pakistan captain in 29 years to win a World Cup match against arch-rivals India. After Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener in Dubai, Babar's father was seen getting all emotional and shedding tears of joy in the stands.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam led from the front and scored 68 unbeaten runs as his team registered its first-ever T20 World Cup win against the arch-rivals. Prior to Sunday's encounter, Pakistan had lost each of their 12 World Cup matches ( 7 in 50-over World Cup and 5 in T20 World Cup) against India. Also, Pakistan have been vocal about their intent coming into the T20 World cup 2021, and their former players and board chief Ramiz Raja, have expressed their desire to beat New Zealand, England and India in the showpiece event. Notably, just ahead of the the ongoing ICC tournament in the UAE and Oman, New Zealand and England cancelled their tour of Pakistan because of security reasons.
Very understandably, Pakistan supporters were euphoric after Pakistan's sensational win against their neighbours and so was the father of the person who led the nation to this glorious moment. In a video going viral on Twitter, Azam Siddique can be seen getting all emotional in the stands with fans gathered around him.
This is Babar Azam’s father. So happy for him. I first met him in 2012 at Adnan Akmal’s walima. Babar at that time was 3 years away from Pakistan debut. I clearly remember what his father told me “bas debut ho jane do. Agay sara maidaan babar ka hai” pic.twitter.com/ZlsvODQkSg— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 24, 2021
Babar Azam won the toss and asked India. to bat first before Shaheeh Afridi wreaked havoc.Rohit departed for a golden duck in the first over after a brilliant yorker from Shaheen Afridi. The pacer returned in his second over to send KL Rahul packing and later Suryakumar Yadav was also undone cheaply by Hasan Ali. India managed 151 courtesy fighting knocks from Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39), however, that did not prove enough as Pakistan gunned down the target with 10 wickets and 13 balls remaining.
Pakistan next face New Zealand on Tuesday.
