IND vs PAK | VIDEO - Babar Azam's father gets emotional after Pakistan's historic win vs India in T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam led from the front and scored 68 unbeaten runs as his team registered its first-ever T20 World Cup win against the arch-rivals. Prior to Sunday's encounter, Pakistan had lost each of their 12 World Cup matches ( 7 in 50-over World Cup and 5 in T20 World Cup) against India. Also, Pakistan have been vocal about their intent coming into the T20 World cup 2021, and their former players and board chief Ramiz Raja, have expressed their desire to beat New Zealand, England and India in the showpiece event. Notably, just ahead of the the ongoing ICC tournament in the UAE and Oman, New Zealand and England cancelled their tour of Pakistan because of security reasons.