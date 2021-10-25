IND vs PAK | Huge monkey off the back, there was pressure of not losing to them in World Cup, feels Dinesh Karthik

Today at 10:04 AM
Dinesh Karthik has said that India losing to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener will reduce the pressure on Men in Blue. Notably, India had not lost a single World Cup match (including T20 World Cup) against the arch-rivals before going down in Dubai by 10 wickets on Sunday, October 24.
India have won their all seven 50-over World Cup matches against Pakistan and until yesterday, they were unbeaten in the 5 T20 World Cup matches as well.
Virat Kohli's men were the favourites to their sixth T20 World Cup encounter against the Babar Azam-led team, but were instead thrashed by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
“It’s a huge monkey off the back. For 2-3 decades, we have had this constant pressure, every time India plays Pakistan in a World Cup match, that we haven’t lost to them. Now that this is done with, we can move further in this tournament, which is very interestingly poised. India have to do well against New Zealand and Afghanistan," Dinesh Karthik told on Cricbuzz.
“Shaheen Afridi set the tone for them and they never looked back. You’ve got to give credit to a batting unit when they have not even given you one chance through the 18 overs.
"In many ways, Pakistan have had their best game in a very long time, and it has come against an opposition that has haunted them for a while now. A lot of credit should go to Pakistan (for) the way they bowled, fielded and, most importantly, the way they batted as well," he added.
After being asked to bat first, Rohit departed for a golden duck in the first over after a brilliant yorker from Shaheen Afridi. The pacer returned in his second over to send KL Rahul packing and later Suryakumar Yadav was also undone cheaply by Hasan Ali. India managed 151 courtesy fighting knocks from Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39), however, that did not prove enough as Pakistan gunned down the target with 10 wickets and 13 balls remaining.
India next face New Zealand on October 31.
- Dinesh Karthik
- Virat Kohli
- Shaheen Afridi
- Babar Azam
- Mohammad Rizwan
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- India Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.