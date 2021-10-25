IND vs PAK | Excitement of meeting dream player MS Dhoni can't be forgotten, says Shahnawaz Dahani

Today at 5:02 PM
Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani revelled in the joy of meeting MS Dhoni after Pakistan's historic 10-wicket win in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener in Dubai on Saturday. India's mentor for the tournament was seen interacting with Pakistan players, including skipper Babar Azam, after the game.
In perhaps the most highly anticiapted match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Shaheen Afridi rocked India's top-order first up, and eventually finished 3/31 as the Virat Kohli led side was limited to 151/7 after being put in to bat by Babar Azam.
Later, it took just 17.5 overs for Babar and Rizwan to seal a 10-wicket win, with them scoring unbeaten 68 and 79 respectively. It was a historic triumph for Pakistan, who had lost each of their five previous T20 World Cup matches to their sub-continent rivals coming into the match, not to forget a 0-7 record in the ODI version.
However, beyond all the hype, intensity and external noise, stood a proud and cherishable moment for another of their upcoming fast-bowling talent.
After the game, MS Dhoni was seen having an interaction with Babar, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wadim and young right-arm quick Shahnawaz Dahani. The 23-year-old was extremely thrilled with the experience.
“What a night it was, Happiness of Pakistan's Victory and excitement of meeting one of my dream player MS Dhoni can't be forgotten,” Dahani tweeted.
what a night it was, Happiness of Pakistan's Victory and excitement of meeting one of my dream player @msdhoni can't be forgotten.❤️🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/CWQjm4vDKa— Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) October 25, 2021
"This is the true story of India-Pakistan cricket outside all the hype and posturing," Harsha Bhogle would remark on air.
