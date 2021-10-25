IND vs PAK | 'Absolute hammering', says Sunil Gavaskar as India lose their T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets

Today at 10:44 AM
After India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener on Sunday, batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said that Virat Kohli's side was 'absolutely hammered'. Gavaskar further added that it was important for India to forget the defeat and bounce back from the defeat quickly.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi reduced India to 6/2 as he removed both the openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav played a few shots before he was caught behind by wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Hasan Ali. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant stitched a partnership of 53 runs for the fourth wicket. Pant hit 39 runs off 30 balls with two fours and as many sixes before he was caught and bowled by Shadab Khan. Kohli scored 57 runs off 49 balls before he was dismissed by Afridi. India amassed 151/7 at the end of the innings. Afridi was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets. Hasan Ali took two wickets, while Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf took one wicket each.
In reply, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the initiative to chase the target for their team on their own as they stitched an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs. Azam scored 68 runs off 52 balls with six fours and two sixes whereas Rizwan amassed 79 runs off 55 balls with six fours and three sixes.
After India lost their first-ever T20 World Cup against Pakistan, Sunil Gavaskar said that India were completely hammered by their arch-rivals.
"It has absolutely been a hammering, as far as India is concerned. Hopefully, they will pick themselves up quickly because it's important. You've you got to forget what has happened in this game and focus on the next few games that are there," quipped Gavaskar on Star Sports.
India will have a few days break and will play next against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 in Dubai.
