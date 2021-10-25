IND vs PAK | 'Absolute hammering', says Sunil Gavaskar as India lose their T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi reduced India to 6/2 as he removed both the openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav played a few shots before he was caught behind by wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Hasan Ali. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant stitched a partnership of 53 runs for the fourth wicket. Pant hit 39 runs off 30 balls with two fours and as many sixes before he was caught and bowled by Shadab Khan. Kohli scored 57 runs off 49 balls before he was dismissed by Afridi. India amassed 151/7 at the end of the innings. Afridi was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets. Hasan Ali took two wickets, while Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf took one wicket each.