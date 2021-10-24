T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das indulge in heated exchange after latter’s dismissal

Today at 5:18 PM
Liton Das and Lahiru Kumara were seen indulged in a heated verbal spat after the former's dismissal in the sixth over of Bangladesh innings during their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Sunday. There was some physical contact too, before the umpires and fielders intervened.
Lahiru Kumara had Liton Das caught by Dasun Shanaka at mid-off off the penultimate ball of the sixth over, and was seen giving the batsman a send-off. Das responded and the verbal exchanged continued with some shoving and physical contact, before non-striker Mohammad Naim pushed Kumara to get away from the batsman. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Adrian Holdstock stepped in, alongside other Sri Lanka fielders to calm things down, and Liton eventually headed back after scoring run-a-ball 16.
Earlier, Kumara had fired a wild throw at Naim and followed it up with a stare, after the left-hander had jammed out a yorker back to the bowler.
As for the innings, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries by Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim to finish at 171/4 after being put in to bat.
