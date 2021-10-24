T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das indulge in heated exchange after latter’s dismissal

Lahiru Kumara had Liton Das caught by Dasun Shanaka at mid-off off the penultimate ball of the sixth over, and was seen giving the batsman a send-off. Das responded and the verbal exchanged continued with some shoving and physical contact, before non-striker Mohammad Naim pushed Kumara to get away from the batsman. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Adrian Holdstock stepped in, alongside other Sri Lanka fielders to calm things down, and Liton eventually headed back after scoring run-a-ball 16.