T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Asalanka, Rajapaksha star in Sri Lanka’s resounding win over Bangladesh

Today at 7:41 PM
Sri Lanka registered a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s stage on Sunday. The stars of the show were young guns Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, both of whom scored brisk fifties to gun down the 172-run target with seven balls remaining.
After being asked to bat first, openner Mohammad Naim (62), and Mushfiqur Rahim (57* off 37), guided Bangladesh to 171/4.
In pursuit of 172 runs, Sri Lanka faced an early blow as thier experienced opener Kusal Perera (1) fell to Nasum Ahmed in the very first over of the innings. Charith Asalanka, who walked out to bat at No.3, stitched up a 69-run stand with Pathum Nissanka (24), before the latter fell to Shakib Al Hasan in the ninth over. Shakib castled Avishka Fernando for a duck soon after to get his side back into hunt.
However, Asalanka (80* off 49) stitched up an 86-run stand with birthday boy Banuka Rajapaksa (53 off 31), and guided Sri Lanka to their first victory in the Super 12s stage, their fourth straight win in the competition.
Earlier in the day, there was a spicy moment on the field, as Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das were involved in a heated exchange after the latter's dismissal in the sixth over of the match.
Sheer dominance by Sri Lanka!😎
Change My Mind,— Mr.AntiRacist 💟 (@Anathiriyan123) October 24, 2021
Srilanka Won this Match Like, "We are Ready to Lift Another WorldCup🏆" 🔥😎#SLvBAN#T20WorldCup2021
What a victory for LIONS!
#BREAKING— Wiki Wikramarathna (@Wikiayiyaa) October 24, 2021
CHEERS❤️
LIVE T-20 WORLD CUP CRICKET
SRI LANKA 172/5>18.5 OVERS WON BY 5 WICKETS 7 BALLS LEFT VS BANGLADESH 171/4>20 OVERS IN GROUP A MATCH IN SHARJAH
ASALANKA 80/49 BALLS-WikiWiks '21-10-24#SriLanka #Bangladesh #Cricket #T20WC #WorldCupT20 pic.twitter.com/uCUANIJBPh
Part time!
OMFG YAYYY , WE WON!!— Michelle 💙🦋|Deens's Day ❤️ (@Michelle_CK29) October 24, 2021
LETS GOOOO SRI LANKA 🇱🇰😌💙 https://t.co/HyZ07fbA18
Well played!
Yay 🤩!! Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 won 🥳!— DRACULA MUSIC|| CHECK OUT MY NEW TRACK 👇 (@IamDraculamusic) October 24, 2021
Congratulations 👏!#SLvBAN
Sri Lanka young guns are on fire!🔥
Congratulations!!#Srilanka won by 5 wickets— Khadija D Tia🐢 (@khadija_dktia) October 24, 2021
Magnificent knock from player of the match Charith Asalanka 80*/49#SLvBAN #T20WorldCup #Bangladesh #T20WorldCup2021
Great show!
Srilanka won the match and what a batting from Sri Lanka #BANvSL #T20WorldCup— mairaj Nara (@MursaleenNara) October 24, 2021
Ouch!! Trouble??
Bowl first won the match.— CB Mahant (@cbmahant7) October 24, 2021
Aus, eng, srilanka.
Pak won the toss, decided to bowl. 😯😶#INDvPAK
Brilliant!
wow we won 172/5— Dasun Pamod 🎧 🇱🇰 (@dasun_pamod) October 24, 2021
53 for bhanuka
80 for asalanka*
We Found our No3 batsman #SLvBAN #Srilanka
Yay! hahaha! 💃💃
Won won won....— 𝓐𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪❤️🍀RraSisterSquad📌 (@Amanda192002) October 24, 2021
❤️❤️❤️✨💥💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃
We won...#SriLanka#srilankavsbangladesh #ApeKollo
- Mohammad Naim
- Mushfiqur Rahim
- Charith Asalanka
- Bhanuka Rajapaksa
- Icc T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.