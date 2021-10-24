 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Asalanka, Rajapaksha star in Sri Lanka’s resounding win over Bangladesh

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Charith Asalanka led Sri Lanka's 172-run chase with an unbeaten 49-ball 80

    | Twitter

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Asalanka, Rajapaksha star in Sri Lanka’s resounding win over Bangladesh

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:41 PM

    Sri Lanka registered a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s stage on Sunday. The stars of the show were young guns Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, both of whom scored brisk fifties to gun down the 172-run target with seven balls remaining.

    After being asked to bat first, openner Mohammad Naim (62), and Mushfiqur Rahim (57* off 37), guided Bangladesh to 171/4. 

    In pursuit of 172 runs, Sri Lanka faced an early blow as thier experienced opener Kusal Perera (1) fell to Nasum Ahmed in the very first over of the innings. Charith Asalanka, who walked out to bat at No.3, stitched up a 69-run stand with Pathum Nissanka (24), before the latter fell to Shakib Al Hasan in the ninth over. Shakib castled Avishka Fernando for a duck soon after to get his side back into hunt.

    However, Asalanka (80* off 49) stitched up an 86-run stand with birthday boy Banuka Rajapaksa (53 off 31), and guided Sri Lanka to their first victory in the Super 12s stage, their fourth straight win in the competition.

    Earlier in the day, there was a spicy moment on the field, as Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das were involved in a heated exchange after the latter's dismissal in the sixth over of the match.

    Sheer dominance by Sri Lanka!😎

    What a victory for LIONS!

    Part time!

    Well played!

    Sri Lanka young guns are on fire!🔥

    Great show!

    Ouch!! Trouble??

    Brilliant!

    Yay! hahaha! 💃💃

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down