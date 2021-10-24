T20 World Cup 2021 | 'As a West Indian, I am very disappointed', says Brian Lara after team's batting collapse

Talking about West Indies batting collapse against England, Brian Lara said that side's performance was very disappointing and reckless, adding that he has no words to describe it. After getting bundled out for 55 vs England, West Indies lost their T20I World Cup 2021 openers by 6 wickets.

After being asked to bat first, only Chris Gayle could score in double digits for West Indies. Batting at No. 3, Gayle scored 13 runs and was the fourth West Indies batsman to depart at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Lendl Simmons (3), Evin Lewis (6) and Shimron Hetmyer (9) left back for the pavilion ahead of him.

Dwayne Bravo walked ahead of Nicholas Pooran (1), Pollard (6) and Andre Russell (0) but could manage only 5 runs during his short stay at the crease.

Adil Rashid who picked 4 four wickets for 2 runs in his 2.2 overs ended West Indies' agony by removing Ravi Rampaul as the Carribean side ended their forgettable innings at 55 in 14.2 overs.

Later, England lost four quick wickets but managed to win the match by six wickets and 11.4 overs remaining.

Commenting on the shocking batting collapse of the team, batting great Brian Lara has said that he was "disappointed as a West Indian".

"It was disappointing, it was reckless, I don't have words to describe this. As a West Indian, I'm very disappointed," Lara said during a Star Sports show.

West Indies will next face South Africa on Tuesday, October 26 in Dubai.