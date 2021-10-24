India vs Pakistan | Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan can turn up the heat, says Younis Khan ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Today at 9:49 AM
Ahead of India versus Pakistan match on Sunday, Younis Khan believes that Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan can turn up the heat as the focus and pressure will majorly be on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Younis further added that Indian bowling attack has improved leaps and bounds in the recent times.
Notably, the match will witness Virat Kohli and Babar Azar will come face-to-face against each other for the first time as captains. Overall, India have won all their five T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan since the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007.
"Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two very bankable batsmen for both India and Pakistan respectively, but I feel that Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan can also turn up the heat. The spotlight will largely be on the two captains, so Rohit and Rizwan will be eased off pressure and can produce match-winning performances for their sides," Younis stated on his YouTube channel "Uncut."
The high-octane clash has also put the focus on very able pace bowling units of India and Pakistan. Pakistan have Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi for the clash against India. India, on the other hand, have Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur. The team combination will decide the number of pacers that will play for India. Younis Khan has reckoned that the Indian pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah has been brillaint in last few months.
"Pakistan's fast bowlers have been in good shape. For India, their pace attack has improved significantly in the recent past as well. Bumrah, in particular, has been brilliant in the last few months," he remarked.
Kohli and Babar both are one of the best batsmen in the sport. Both of them are often compared with each other by fans due to their run scoring abilities. However, Younis Khan is of the opinion that the comparison between these two players is unfair as Kohli made his debut in 2008 while Babar first played for Pakistan in 2015.
"Both are top, top players. Babar is still young and he is building his career right now. Kohli, meanwhile, had made his debut in 2008 when I was still playing. I don't particularly think that the comparison is fair but it's good to see fans talking about the two players in good stead," he concluded.
- Younis Khan
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Shardul Thakur
- Hasan Ali
- Shaheen Afridi
- T 20 World Cup
- India Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
