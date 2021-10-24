India vs Pakistan | Imran Khan shared his experience with us ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, says Babar Azam

Ahead of high-pressure clash against Indian on Sunday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that country's Prime Minister had a meeting with the team in which he shared his mindset while going into the 1992 World Cup and winning it. Notably, Pakistan have never defeated India at T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will be looking to avenge their past defeats against India and start their campaign on a winning note and Imran Khan, former captain of the team, has done his bit by guiding the Babar Azam-led side.

"Before coming, we had a meeting and in that he (Imran) had shared his experience, about what was his mindset in the 1992 World Cup, what was his and the team's body language," Babar said on the eve of his team's clash against arch-rivals India.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja also had a virtual meeting with the players and advised them to give their best in the tournament.

"Look, the chairman told us, 'the calmer you keep yourself and the more you keep things simple, that will be better. Let the outside things remain outside and they should not come inside. Keep belief in yourself and give your hundred percent on the day'," added 27-year-old Babar.

Further, Babar Azam said that Pakistan were very well aware of the conditions in the UAE as they have hosted majority of their home international matches in the Gulf nation after the attack on Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also hosted the The Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the UAE.

"We know the conditions really well,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam told a pre-tournament news conference. “We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustments batters will have to make.

"On the day whoever plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win.”