    IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Shaheen, Babar, Rizwan star in Pakistan’s first ever WC win against India

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:22 PM

    After losing each of their previous 12 matches to India across ODI and T20 World Cups, Pakistan put on a stellar show to down their sub-continent rivals by 10 wickets in their T20 WC 2021 opener on Sunday. Shaheen Afridi set it up with the ball, before Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan aced the chase.

    Flair, authority and class - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showcased it all, while making easy work of Pakistan’s 152-run chase which was completed with 2.1 overs to spare. Rizwan stroked a 55-ball 79*, while Babar finished 68* off 52 to help the 2009 T20 World Cup champions begin their 2021 campaign with a dominant 10-wicket win.

    Both pace and spin was countered sensibly, and was treated with disdain at times by the pair in a partnership that included 12 fours and five sixes.

    Earlier, it was Shaheen Shah Afridi who laid the foundation with the ball, trapping Rohit Sharma leg-before for a first-ball duck, before castling KL Rahul (3). Virat Kohli scored a well calculated 57, before being undone by Shaheen who returned 3/31.

