IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Shaheen, Babar, Rizwan star in Pakistan’s first ever WC win against India

After losing each of their previous 12 matches to India across ODI and T20 World Cups, Pakistan put on a stellar show to down their sub-continent rivals by 10 wickets in their T20 WC 2021 opener on Sunday. Shaheen Afridi set it up with the ball, before Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan aced the chase.
Flair, authority and class - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showcased it all, while making easy work of Pakistan’s 152-run chase which was completed with 2.1 overs to spare. Rizwan stroked a 55-ball 79*, while Babar finished 68* off 52 to help the 2009 T20 World Cup champions begin their 2021 campaign with a dominant 10-wicket win.
Both pace and spin was countered sensibly, and was treated with disdain at times by the pair in a partnership that included 12 fours and five sixes.
Earlier, it was Shaheen Shah Afridi who laid the foundation with the ball, trapping Rohit Sharma leg-before for a first-ball duck, before castling KL Rahul (3). Virat Kohli scored a well calculated 57, before being undone by Shaheen who returned 3/31.
What a day for Pakistan! History is been made💃
October 24, 2021
A win which will be remembered forever!
#BabarAzam #PakistanZindabad #PakVsInd #rizwan #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Z9stK3m8Hz— 𝔸𝕓𝕕𝕦𝕝 ℍ𝕒𝕕𝕚 (@abdul_hadi_5197) October 24, 2021
That feeling!😅
Itni khushi buhut kam feel hoti hai zindagi mai, one of my best memories without a doubt !!!— KHAN (@CricketxMovies) October 24, 2021
💚 💚 💚 🇵🇰 🇵🇰 🇵🇰#Pakistan #Pak #PakistanZindabad#INDvPAK #PAKvIND#T20WorldCup
Trmendous victory for Pakistan!
Pakistan WON against INDIA ICC world cup 2021-2022 (tbh they were getting ahead of themselves lol😅😏) pic.twitter.com/AEaXFl2glF— Hassan Mehdi (@HassanLatitude) October 24, 2021
Classy performance!
PAKİSTAN WON. TİME FOR CELEBRATİONS.💃💃💃#PAKvINDpic.twitter.com/E3taDJG9Dr— bebe. (@beenishmuffinn) October 24, 2021
HAHA! XD XD
Pakistan won the match 😂 pic.twitter.com/EbRGMIGknA— Irshad Khan (@IrshadK144) October 24, 2021
It all happened today!🥺
Pakistan never won a T20I from 10 wickets before today.— TEAM SM 18 (@SM18_squad) October 24, 2021
India never lost a T20I from 10 wickets before today.
A NIGHT OF HISTORY 🥺💚
King Babar rightly scoring the match winning runs 😭❤#T20WorldCup #PAK v #IND
Brilliant!
Sportsmanship ❤️#indiaVsPakistan #T20WorldCup2021 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ugigNPRy59— Syed Kousar Kazmi (@SyedKousarKazmi) October 24, 2021
Exactly!
Babar Azam today. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/zcAoRzsFH6— Baba Yaga (@SurtiChurti) October 24, 2021
Well deserved victory for 2009 champions!
#INDvPAK #TeamIndia #PAKvIND #akshay #dubai #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Zz4gHEPMIh— Pushpendra Raghuwanshi (@Rpushppendra) October 24, 2021
