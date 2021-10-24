IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Shaheen Afridi deceives Hardik Pandya on free-hit, before chaotic overthrow results in five byes

Today at 9:49 PM
Shaheen Afridi removed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in a highly impressive spell during the much anticipated T20 World Cup Super 12s clash in Dubai on Sunday. However, it ended with a four off a front-foot no-ball, before the subsequent free-hit resulted in five byes off overthrows.
The incident occured on the final ball of the penultimate over of India innings, with Hardik Pandya, the last recognized batsman keen to retain strike for the 20th. Shaheen dished out a full-toss wide outside off, and Hardik slashed it behind point for four, before the umpire signaled a front-foot no ball.
Shaheen then bowled a smart slower one angling away, Hardik missed his slog on free-hit and scampered for a bye. Mohammed Rizwan threw the ball towards the bowler, who fired a hit at the non-striker’s end. The ball missed the stumps and raced for a boundary downtown, much to the fielding team's frustration.
Hardik did retain the strike, but was dismissed for an 8-ball 11 in the final over as India finished at 151/7 after being put in to bat.
Earlier, Shaheen had removed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in quick succession during an outstanding opening spell, before Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) resurrected the innings.
Poor from Pakistan!
October 24, 2021
Lol! We've seen that before!
October 24, 2021
Hilarious!
Akshay Kumar so patriotic that he celebrating Pakistan's misfield— this identity doesn't exists. (@certainlyshanky) October 24, 2021
Couldn't agree more!
No ball, misfield, five runs - THIS IS THE PAKISTAN WE KNOW 😍 #INDvPAK #indiaVsPakistan— Rajbir (@rajbirdey10) October 24, 2021
HAHA!
Pakistan and misfield the best love story 🙌— Prathmesh Bankar (@07_Prathmesh) October 24, 2021
On cue!
1 bhi misfield Nahi, Pakistan what is this behaviour😑— RAJ (@rajkibaathai) October 24, 2021
Hahaha!
No misfield from this paki team. Not the pakistan we know of #IndvsPak— Ratan Pandey (@ratanpandey007) October 24, 2021
In the end, it could matter!
Ohh the misfield 4 🔥😂#INDvsPAK— RiiYo0 (@_riiyaasingh) October 24, 2021
That reaction!🔥😂
The way he seemed happy at the misfield— KESHAV (@keshavk789) October 24, 2021
All happy faces!
Never a dull moment!!!— Avanti Kundalia (@avanti_kundalia) October 24, 2021
No ball - free hit - misfield - a 4!!!
And a “starry” cheer!!! pic.twitter.com/UMAu2wPZ9Q
