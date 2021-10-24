IND vs PAK | It's the start of the tournament, not the end, states Virat Kohli after defeat to Pakistan

After going down by 10 wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 opening fixture, India captain Virat Kohli admitted that his team did not execute their plans properly in the match. However, he stated that it was not the end of the tournament, and was confident of a comeback.

After being asked to bat first, India suffered a top-order collapse as openers Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3) fell to Shaheen Afridi very early in the innings. Suryakumar Yadav, who walked out to bat after Rahul's dismissal, could manage only 11 off 8, before he fell to Hasan Ali in the sixth over.

However, Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) stitched up a 53-run stand, before the latter departed in the 13th over. Pant's dismissal pushed India into further trouble.

Shaheen, who was brought back to the attack, continued his fierce bowling, and scalped the wicket of the Indian captain, who scored a calculated fifty that helped his side at 151/7.

In reply, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan partnered for an unbeaten 152-run stand, and registered a record 10-wicket victory against India. The victory against the Men in Blue on Sunday in Dubai is Pakistan's first ever T20 World Cup win against thier arch-rivals since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2007. Babar scored an unbeaten 68* off 52 balls with six boundaries and two sixes, whereas Rizwan stroked 79* off 55 balls, which included six fours and three sixes.

Reflecting on the defeat, Kohli admitted that his side did not execute their plans properly and stated that it was "just the beginning of the tournament, and not the end".

"We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today," said Kohli after the match. "They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat they gave us absolutely no chances. It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs. We needed those 15-20 extra runs an for that we needed a good start but Pakistan's bowling didn't allow us to get those extra runs.

"We could make the argument of getting in another slower bowler, but it's important to stay composed and understand our strengths, because with the dew the slower bowlers couldn't be effective either. This is just the first game of the tournament, not the last."

India will face New Zealand next on October 31 in Dubai.