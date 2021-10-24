IND vs PAK | Glad I was able to execute to my plans, says Shaheen Afridi after removing India's top three

Today at 10:11 PM
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who scalped the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli during their T20 World Cup clash against India on Sunday, was pleased to have executed his plans successfully. India rode on Kohli's 57 and Rishabh Pant's 39 to finish at 151/7 after being put in.
Babar Azam won the toss and put India in, and his bowlers responded in some fashion to dent the Virat Kohli-led side early. Shaheen Afridi scalped early wickets of India’s trusted openers Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3). Suryakumar Yadav, who walked out to bat after Rahul's dismissal, could manage only 11 off 8 before he fell to Hasan Ali in the sixth over.
However, Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) partnered for a 53-run stand, before the latter departed in the 13th over. Shaheen, who was brought back to the attack, continued his fierce bowling, and scalped the wicket of the Indian captain, who scored a calculated fifty that helped India finish at 151/7.
Reflecting on his bowling performance, Shaheen Afridi was pleased to have executed his plans well to scalp the three important wickets. He further revealed that he'd stressed specifically on swing in lead up to the game.
“Glad I was able to execute the team plan. The plan was pick early wickets and then come back in the death and pick wickets again. I worked hard on my swing yesterday in the nets. It becomes easy for batsmen if it doesn't. I didn't mind going for runs in order to pick up wickets. [On the chase] The new ball will be difficult but the ball is coming onto the bat nicely. Hopefully we'll be able to chase this easily,” Shaheen told host broadcasters after India innings.
Pakistan were 62/0 from nine overs at the time of writing.
