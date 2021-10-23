T20 World Cup 2021 | Dressing room environment will be very positive because of MS Dhoni’s arrival, says Sunil Gavaskar

Ahead of India T20 World Cup 2021 opener against Pakistan on Sunday, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that MS Dhoni's presence in India dressing room as a mentor will help the players. The batting great further added that Dhoni's addition will not create pressure on Ravi Shastri.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 started on October 17 and India are ready with their 15-member squad for the tournament. India have won both their warm-up fixtures convincingly ahead of the Super 12 round.

India have acquired the services of MS Dhoni as a team mentor for the tournament. Also, current head coach Ravi Shastri's stint is set to get over after India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. These circumstances make the event special and India will give their best to lift the trophy.

Sharing his opinion on the appointment of MS Dhoni as the mentor of the Indian team, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has stated that his arrival in the team will not put much pressure on head coach Ravi Shastri.

"A mentor (MS Dhoni) coming into the Indian team won't put this coach (Ravi Shastri) under any pressure, it won't matter to him much. In fact, this coach will welcome a mentor. When I was appointed the consultant of the Indian team, the coach was scared that I was going to take his job. But that won't happen with Ravi Shastri. He was the coach when Dhoni was the captain so they both know each other well,” he stated on India Today’s Salaam Cricket 2021.

Often referred to as 'Captain Cool', MS Dhoni is always known to be calm in crunch situations and leads the team to perfection. Dhoni recently led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the fourth IPL triumph. His team won the trophy by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs. Dhoni's teammates - Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa are also of the opinion that he will have a calming influence in the dressing room. Sunil Gavaskar believes that Dhoni’s arrival will make the environment in the dressing room good and positive.

"I think this decision is a good one (to have a mentor). Suresh and Robin, who both play for CSK under Dhoni, both said he will have a calming influence in the dressing room. Even if Dhoni goes up to each player and says a few words it will be enough. I think the dressing room environment will be very good and positive because of Dhoni's arrival. And this will benefit Indian cricket," Gavaskar remarked.

India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The men in blue are grouped together with Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Scotland, and Namibia in Group 2 of Super 12s.