T20 World Cup 2021 | We want to be competitive against teams like India, says Namibia coach Pierre De Bruyn

Namibia created history on Friday, securing a Super 12s berth at their maiden T20 World Cup with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Ireland in Sharjah. As for the team coach Pierre De Bruyn, the focus now lies on challenging major teams like India, Pakistan and New Zealand in the tournament.

Namibia, currently placed 19th in ICC T20I Team Rankings, bounced back after their defeat against Sri Lanka in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022, registering clinical wins over Netherlands and Ireland to secure a Super 12s berth.

On Friday, Namibia eased past Ireland’s 125/8 with eight wickets and nine balls remaining, guided by skipper Gerhard Erasmus’s unbeaten 53 and David Wiese’s 14-ball 28*

They are now placed alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Scotland in Group 2 of the Super 12s round. Coach Pierre De Bruyn laid the goals for the team following their historic triumph.

"We've made history now, advancing to the Super 12. First time ever we're going to play against these guys in a T20 World Cup. We are going to enjoy the next 24 hours or so, and then we're going to sit down as a group again, and we're going to put some goals on the table," said de Bruyn.

"Yeah, look, it's time for us to reflect and also enjoy this moment, but we certainly didn't come here just to go and lie down now," he added.

"Facing India, Pakistan, New Zealand, those type of teams is going to be a great experience for these players, but you know, we want to be competitive in whatever we do, with ball, bat, in the field, the way we present ourselves, the way -- we're going to compete, so we're looking forward to that."

De Bruyn further reflected on the team’s success and his role during the journey.

“In 2019 April, that's when we qualified and got our ODI status,” he said. “That made a big difference. I had three contract, full-time contracted players. That allowed me to get 16 full-time contracted players, just that ODI status, and that gave us the opportunity to build.

"But when it comes to the normal resources, if you measure yourself against full members, we're way off in terms of our facilities, full-time coaches, full-time SNCs, doctors, all of that. But we've got a saying that we've got to find a way.

"As a coach myself, I've really made sure that the players and us as a group, we just use our opportunities. We don't have everything, but these times are like we're sitting here winning a cricket game knowing that we're going to the next World Cup.

"We know financially it makes a difference, and we can upscale, and we can invest a little bit more in our resources."