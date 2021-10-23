T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as ball loops and bounces onto unlucky Quinton de Kock’s stumps in a bizarre dismissal

Today at 4:36 PM
Quinton de Kock was dismissed in a rather bizarre fashion in the South Africa’s first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The ball looped fairly high in the air as de Kock missed an attempted paddle, and bounced onto his stumps to send him back for 7.
The dismissal, the third of the innings, came in the fifth over, as Quinton de Kock went for a paddle over fine-leg off Josh Hazlewood, and missed it with the ball striking his pad. The ball lobbed up, with the batsman unaware of its path and trajectory, and looped up high before bouncing onto the stumps.
It was Hazlewood’s second wicket of the innings, after he’d already sent back Rassie van der Dussen for 2 on the first ball of his spell.
The Proteas stood at 59/4 at the 10-over mark, after being put in by Aaron Finch.
October 23, 2021
MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP— Variety World Hub - Portsmouth | Stay safe! (@VWHPortsmouth) October 23, 2021
🇦🇺 Australia vs 🇿🇦 South Africa
Quinton de Kock (7 runs scored)
b Hazlewood
RSA 23 - 3
4.1 overs
Image 4 shows a kid, who might well have best described the sentiments of the South Africa team fans
Image Credits: Hotstar pic.twitter.com/WBMSPHGvDp
Ugly shot and comical way of getting out…..#deKock #T20WorldCup #AusvsSA #SAvsAus pic.twitter.com/wbtuNWOMA3— Srikanth Govind (@Srikanth_Govind) October 23, 2021
Little South African supporter got furious after Quinton De Kock's dismissal. pic.twitter.com/jYjrYuFkri— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2021
Some would say “what a Kock up”#SorryNotSorry #DeKock #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/SIZDzDzaXN— Mick (@Mickw1807) October 23, 2021
Horrible way to get out for Quinton De Kock. He saw the ball goes onto the stumps, but couldn't stop. Another wicket for Josh Hazlewood.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2021
De Kock clean bowled. Top of off stump. Traditional fast bowler’s wicket— Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) October 23, 2021
De Kock was looking at the fine leg area hoping the ball to land up there 😭😭😭😭— Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) October 23, 2021
