 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as ball loops and bounces onto unlucky Quinton de Kock’s stumps in a bizarre dismissal

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Quinton de Kock was dismissed in an unlucky manner against Australia on Saturday

    | Getty

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as ball loops and bounces onto unlucky Quinton de Kock’s stumps in a bizarre dismissal

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:36 PM

    Quinton de Kock was dismissed in a rather bizarre fashion in the South Africa’s first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The ball looped fairly high in the air as de Kock missed an attempted paddle, and bounced onto his stumps to send him back for 7.

    The dismissal, the third of the innings, came in the fifth over, as Quinton de Kock went for a paddle over fine-leg off Josh Hazlewood, and missed it with the ball striking his pad. The ball lobbed up, with the batsman unaware of its path and trajectory, and looped up high before bouncing onto the stumps.

    It was Hazlewood’s second wicket of the innings, after he’d already sent back Rassie van der Dussen for 2 on the first ball of his spell.

    The Proteas stood at 59/4 at the 10-over mark, after being put in by Aaron Finch.

    OH, NO!

    DE KOCK IS GONE!

    COMICAL WAY!

    TOUGH!

    HAHA!

    HORRIBLE!

    CLEAN BOWLED!

    UNLUCKY!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down