T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Australia inch past South Africa in a low-scoring thriller

Australia were reduced to 38/3 in the eighth over, and later slumped to 81/5 in the 16th during their run-chase of 119. Anirch Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj were all among wickets, while Dwaine Pretorius bowled tight to get the equation down to 18 off 12 and subsequently to 8 off 6.