T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Australia inch past South Africa in a low-scoring thriller

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stiched a crucial 50-run partnership in a nervy chase of 119, to guide Australia home by five wickets with two balls remaining against South Africa in the first Super 12s match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. It was Australia’s just third win across 13 T20Is.
Australia were reduced to 38/3 in the eighth over, and later slumped to 81/5 in the 16th during their run-chase of 119. Anirch Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj were all among wickets, while Dwaine Pretorius bowled tight to get the equation down to 18 off 12 and subsequently to 8 off 6.
Marcus Stoinis (24* off 16) then struck crucial boundaries in the last two overs off Nortje and Pretorius respectively, while Mattew Wade held his end strong with a 10-ball 15* to guide their team over the line with two balls remaining.
Earlier, South Africa were limited to 118/9, with Josh Hazlewood leading the way for Australia with 2/19 after Aaron Finch opted to bowl.
TOUGH!
The problem with the Proteas lies in our domestic cricket.— NOT de Villiers (@MeritPlayer17) October 23, 2021
CSA has filled the domestic teams with GHETTO PLAYERS that have only played SOCCER before ⚽.
Inferior quota players have ruined the standard of our domestic cricket, which in turn has ruined the national team#AUSvSA
MISSED OR GAINED?
Australia really missed a great opportunity to gain on the NRR. This may prove vital later in the series.#AUSvSA #SAvAUS #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2021— Piyush Kumar (@iPiyushK) October 23, 2021
THRILLING WIN!
Scratchy performance but Australia have historically started this event poorly so a win is huge. Hazlewood was magnificent, selectors now looking at what he can do in white-ball cricket rather than what he can’t do. Openers remain a concern, mature finish from Stoinis. #AUSvSA— Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) October 23, 2021
JOSH HAZELWOOD!
After The 2016 #T20WorldCup Josh Hazlewood had to Wait 4 Years For His Next Appearance He Is Now Taken More Then 15 Wickets Since His Return To The Side last Year Today He Wins The Player of The Match Award against South Africa, Great Fight From 🇿🇦 With low Scoring Game #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/g3NyOfv2Pn— Kashir Ali (@KashirAliCh) October 23, 2021
WINNING START!
A winning start to the #T20WorldCup!— Rahul Hadagall (@rahul_s_h_) October 23, 2021
Australia take the win over South Africa by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.#AUSvSA
23 Oct 21 pic.twitter.com/6YV632N4TO
WELL PLAYED, AUSTRALIA!
Congratulations @cricketcomau for winning 1st match.— Abhishek 🦁 (@Abhishekkr777) October 23, 2021
Brilliant finish by Stoinis and Wade.#AUSvSA #T20WorldCup
WHAT A MATCH!
What a match! SA were brilliant today just weren't as lucky as the Australians #AUSvSA #ICCT20WorldCup— Zahra (@pdubdevil) October 23, 2021
HAHA!
South Africa 🇿🇦 is a new RCB of T20 world cup !#AUSvSA— Shekhar Pradhan (@HieShekhar) October 23, 2021
