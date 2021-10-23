 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Australia inch past South Africa in a low-scoring thriller

    Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade guided Australia home in a nervy chase of 119 against South Africa

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Australia inch past South Africa in a low-scoring thriller

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:40 PM

    Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stiched a crucial 50-run partnership in a nervy chase of 119, to guide Australia home by five wickets with two balls remaining against South Africa in the first Super 12s match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. It was Australia’s just third win across 13 T20Is.

    Australia were reduced to 38/3 in the eighth over, and later slumped to 81/5 in the 16th during their run-chase of 119. Anirch Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj were all among wickets, while Dwaine Pretorius bowled tight to get the equation down to 18 off 12 and subsequently to 8 off 6.

    Marcus Stoinis (24* off 16) then struck crucial boundaries in the last two overs off Nortje and Pretorius respectively, while Mattew Wade held his end strong with a 10-ball 15* to guide their team over the line with two balls remaining.

    Earlier, South Africa were limited to 118/9, with Josh Hazlewood leading the way for Australia with 2/19 after Aaron Finch opted to bowl.

