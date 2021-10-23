 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Akeal Hosein takes a spectacular return catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone

    Akeal Hosein was the lone bright spot in West Indies' six-wicket defeat against England

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:39 PM

    Akeal Hosein, the West Indies left-arm spinner, took an outstanding return catch to send back England’s Liam Livingstone during the second Super 12s match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Saturday. Hosein was the lone bright spot for the Windies in a game they went down by six wickets.

    Akeal Hosein was impressive throughout his spell with the new ball, and had Jonny Bairstow caught and bowled early during England’s chase of 56. He then took another catch of his own bowling, a stunning one, to dismiss Liam Livingstone for 1.

    Hosein pitched one up angling in, and the ball turned just enough to induce the batsman’s leading edge, which threatened to clear the bowler. However, the 28-year-old dived full stretch to his left and snaffled the grab in an acrobatic effort. 

    England eventually eased past the target with six wickets and 70 balls remaining.

    Earlier, Adil Rashid (4/2), Moeen Ali (2/17) and Tymal Mills (2/17) starred with the ball as West Indies were bundled out for 55 in 14.2 overs.

