T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Akeal Hosein takes a spectacular return catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone

Today at 10:39 PM
Akeal Hosein, the West Indies left-arm spinner, took an outstanding return catch to send back England’s Liam Livingstone during the second Super 12s match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Saturday. Hosein was the lone bright spot for the Windies in a game they went down by six wickets.
Akeal Hosein was impressive throughout his spell with the new ball, and had Jonny Bairstow caught and bowled early during England’s chase of 56. He then took another catch of his own bowling, a stunning one, to dismiss Liam Livingstone for 1.
Hosein pitched one up angling in, and the ball turned just enough to induce the batsman’s leading edge, which threatened to clear the bowler. However, the 28-year-old dived full stretch to his left and snaffled the grab in an acrobatic effort.
England eventually eased past the target with six wickets and 70 balls remaining.
Earlier, Adil Rashid (4/2), Moeen Ali (2/17) and Tymal Mills (2/17) starred with the ball as West Indies were bundled out for 55 in 14.2 overs.
That's one in a million catch!
#ENGvWI #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2021 #AkealHosein pic.twitter.com/DTrUuHCM7N— M.N.B.H (@M_N_thinker) October 23, 2021
Superman catch from Akeal Hosein!
Akeal Hosein supercatch pic.twitter.com/JJT97iQ7tP— Hyperconjugation 🏏🇮🇳 (@BCCI_Indian) October 23, 2021
Spectacular grab!
How often we see two mind-blowing catches in a single day?— ᧁꪖꪊ᥅ꪖꪜ (@ImGS_08) October 23, 2021
First Aiden Markram and now Akeal Hosein. Absolutely brilliant 👏#ENGvWI #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/72AHsdBIQc
Sensational athleticism!
Akeal Hosein : a catch to remember !#ENGvWI #T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/b4X1R58wFV— 🆃🅷🅰🅽🅺 🆈🅾🆄 (@unis200) October 23, 2021
One of the best catches so far!
Stunning Catch By Akeal Hosein 😳🔥#ENGvsWI #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2021 #AkealHosein#BehindwoodsMemes pic.twitter.com/MEZt9dNu8O— Behindwoods (@behindwoods) October 23, 2021
Akeal Hosein you beauty!
Akeal Hosein takes a left-handed stunner to get Livingstone.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oTOsjYY8ox— I'm Sangram🇮🇳 (@TheSangram18) October 23, 2021
A catch to remember!
Akeal Hosein pic.twitter.com/Yi6zFl78jU— #TeamWindies 🌴 (@agnanodayam) October 23, 2021
Was it a bird or a plane??
What a catch by Akeal Hosein. That was a stunner. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/y9YQOUcjoU— Cricket Crazy! (@KirkatCrazy_) October 23, 2021
Absolute stunner!
What a grab that by Akeal Hosein, just marvelous. pic.twitter.com/PdfV5gZknK— Sk kajla (@Skkajla2) October 23, 2021
Outstanding!
Akeal Hosein TAKE A BOW! #T20WorldCup #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/Xjx7DW0whP— GoldenMark (@InoueMark8) October 23, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Akeal Hosein
- Liam Livingstone
- T 20 World Cup
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- West Indies Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.